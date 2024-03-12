Russian Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Hit 2024 High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.40 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.57 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.27 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.723 -0.036 -2.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.592 +0.012 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.592 +0.012 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 833 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.78 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 72.93 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 71.53 -0.33 -0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 71.18 -0.33 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exploring the World's Most Volatile Commodities

OPEC Remains Upbeat About Oil Demand

OPEC Remains Upbeat About Oil Demand

OPEC remains optimistic that the…

Global Manufacturing Resurgence Set to Reshape Steel Market

Global Manufacturing Resurgence Set to Reshape Steel Market

The potential boom in manufacturing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Hit 2024 High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2024, 7:30 AM CDT

Russia exported last week the highest weekly crude oil volumes so far this year, at 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd), up by nearly 600,000 bpd from the previous week and 420,000 bpd more than its pledged export cut this quarter, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.  

The jump in the weekly exports in the week to March 10 was likely the result of the return of normal operations at the Far East port of Kozmino, where exports were hampered by a storm in the week to March 3.    

Still, even the four-week average, which tends to be less volatile and more representative of trends without storm effects, was higher by 50,000 bpd to 3.36 million bpd in the week to March 10, compared to the four-week average for the week to March 3, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee.  

Last week’s Russian seaborne crude shipments were 420,000 bpd higher than the Russian pledge to cut crude and product exports this quarter. The four-week average crude exports by sea were also higher than the targeted exports Moscow has promised as part of the OPEC+ agreement—these were 80,000 bpd higher than the self-imposed ceiling, per Bloomberg’s calculations. 

The surge in Russia’s crude oil shipments to the highest so far this year came in the week after Moscow, together with Saudi Arabia and several other OPEC+ members, announced they would roll over their voluntary supply cuts into the second quarter of the year.

Announcing the extension of the cuts into the second quarter, Russia changed its production/export cut plan and said that it in the second quarter it would reduce supply by 471,000 bpd in the form of cuts to oil production and exports, with output cuts the focus of reductions between April and June.

Russia’s announcement that it would focus on cuts to oil production instead of exports could be the result of lower refining capacity in Q2 and stricter enforcement of the sanctions on its crude exports, analysts told Reuters last week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil Refinery Catches Fire Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Next Post

Russia’s Coal Exports to Asia Slump Amid Intense Competition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Russia’s Gazprom Awarded Iraq’s Huge Nasiriyah Oil Development
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com