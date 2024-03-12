Russian Oil Refinery Catches Fire Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.17 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.54 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.09 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.808 +0.049 +2.79%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.581 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.581 +0.000 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 833 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 62.23 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 73.18 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 70.88 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 70.88 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 71.78 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.24 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.34 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.80 -0.20 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Refinery Catches Fire Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

BP Tries To Reverse Big Oil’s Fortunes in Brazil

BP Tries To Reverse Big Oil’s Fortunes in Brazil

Despite lackluster results from other…

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Extension of OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Extension of OPEC+ Cuts

Oil prices have now been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil Refinery Catches Fire Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2024, 6:13 AM CDT

A Lukoil refinery in western Russia is on fire following a drone attack early on Tuesday local time in what appears to be several coordinated attacks by drones from Ukraine on Russian refinery and fuel facilities.   

A crude processing unit at the refinery in Nizhny Novgorod is on fire after a drone attack was carried out on Tuesday morning, Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Investigators and fire brigades are working to contain the fire at one of the refinery’s units, Nikitin said, adding that preliminary reports say there have been no injuries.  [if !supportLineBreakNewLine] [endif]

Another energy facility in western Russia was also attacked by a drone overnight.

A drone attack was launched at a fuel and energy facility in the Oryol region, governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram. One of the fuel tanks caught fire as a result of the attack, a representative of the local authorities told Russian news agency TASS.

Local officials in the capital city Moscow, as well as in the regions of Kursk, Tula, Voronezh, and Belgorod also reported drone attacks, without giving more details. 

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the drone attacks.

Ukraine’s security services have been hitting with drones Russian refineries, especially those in southern Russia, in attacks that have intensified since the beginning of the year.

The Ukrainian attacks and the damage they caused to Russian refineries have reduced Russia’s capability to process crude. In mid-February, Russia’s refinery rates had slumped by 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to December levels as several refineries were under repairs after being hit by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Lower refining capacity in the second quarter, due to refinery maintenance and emergency repairs following the attacks, could be one of the reasons why Russia said it would focus on cuts to oil production instead of exports in its voluntary supply reduction as part of OPEC+ in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sinopec Starts Production at Massive Natural Gas Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Russia’s Gazprom Awarded Iraq’s Huge Nasiriyah Oil Development
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com