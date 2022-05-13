Russian Sanctions Drive Europe Further Into Gas Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 +4.09 +3.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.1 +3.67 +3.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.568 -0.171 -2.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.998 +0.082 +2.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.942 +0.150 +3.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 103.3 -1.23 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.942 +0.150 +3.96%

Graph down Marine 1 day 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 108.2 +0.80 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 11 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Russian Sanctions Drive Europe Further Into Gas Crisis

By Charles Kennedy - May 13, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT

Shipments of Russian natural gas to Europe have been further disrupted by Russia-imposed sanctions, sending prices soaring higher on Thursday.

The Natural Gas EU Dutch TTF, a leading benchmark, saw contracts jump over 20% to settle nearly 11% higher, as flows to Germany were reduced and Russian Gazprom said it could no longer use the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline to transit gas to Europe as a result of retaliatory sanctions from the Kremlin.

Source: Trading Economics

While Bloomberg reported that shipments from Russia to Europe via Ukraine were on track to decline by around 30%, Germany has remained adamant that the reduced flows will not have a major impact, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying the cuts represented only around 3% of the country’s total natural gas imports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed that Russian entities are banned from making deals with sanctioned companies, including for contractual arrangements for existing deals.

On Wednesday, Putin added some 30 entities to its sanctions list, including its own Gazprom subsidiaries in Europe. That move makes it impossible for Gazprom to transit gas to Europe through the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which is owned by EuRoPol GA, a joint venture between Gazprom and Poland’s PGNiG. 

The Yamal-Europe pipeline runs through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. In late April, Russia cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay for gas in rubles. Since then, the pipeline has been operating in reverse mode to send gas from Germany back to Poland.

Also on Wednesday, Ukraine halted Russian natural gas flow to Europe from a major transit point, citing disruption from occupying Russian forces. The transit point in question typically handles over 32 million cubic meters per day of natural gas–equivalent to around one-third of Europe’s Russian gas intake.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

