Americans Support More Natural Gas Production For Export To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 +4.09 +3.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.1 +3.67 +3.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.568 -0.171 -2.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.998 +0.082 +2.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.942 +0.150 +3.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 103.3 -1.23 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.942 +0.150 +3.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 108.2 +0.80 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 11 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russia Diesel Exports Drop Sharply In April

A Global Energy Shortage Is Putting Bitcoin Under Pressure

A Global Energy Shortage Is Putting Bitcoin Under Pressure

It has been a tough…

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

One of Germany's largest natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Americans Support More Natural Gas Production For Export To Europe

By Julianne Geiger - May 13, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Most Americans support increasing U.S. natural gas production in order to export more of the fossil fuel to gas-starved Europe, a new poll from the Pew Research Center showed on Thursday.

 According to a recent poll, 61% of Americans said they would be in favor of such a fossil fuel expansion for the purposes of exporting large amounts of natural gas to European countries. This is in contrast to 37% of respondents who said they would oppose such an expansion.

In the poll, 70% of Republicans or those who lean Republican said they would support natural gas expansion in the United States, while a smaller percentage—55%, of Democrats or those who lean Democrats would support an expansion.

For those who would oppose the expansion, Republicans or those who lean Republican made up 29%, while Democrats or those who lean Democrat made up 43%.

The survey was conducted between May 2 and May 8.

The poll also showed that 67% feel that the impact on natural gas prices in the U.S. should be a major consideration when deciding whether to export it to Europe. This was higher than the 51% that felt that the impact on climate change should be a major consideration when determining nat gas exports to Europe.

While the survey showed that the majority of Americans support increased natural gas production to export it to Europe, it also showed that 67% of U.S. adults continue to say developing alternative energy sources—including solar and wind—should be a more important priority for addressing America’s energy supply, Pew said. Only 32% said that the more important priority should be expanding the production of oil, gas, and coal.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Sanctions Drive Europe Further Into Gas Crisis

Next Post

Stalled Iran Talks May Restart After EU Visit To Tehran

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com