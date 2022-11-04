Russian Oil Price Cap Will Not Apply To Resold Cargoes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 91.92 +3.75 +4.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 98.05 +3.38 +3.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 96.28 +2.45 +2.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.360 +0.385 +6.44%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.721 +0.027 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.721 +0.027 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.13 -1.10 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.26 -0.94 -1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.77 -1.36 -1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 340 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 97.89 -1.36 -1.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.51 -1.22 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.03 -1.38 -2.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.92 -1.83 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 90.32 -1.83 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 88.57 -1.83 -2.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 85.72 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.72 -1.83 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 92.67 -1.83 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 82.02 -1.83 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 5 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany Calls For An End To Regional Conflicts In Balkan States

Russia’s War Is Wreaking Havoc On Kazakhstan’s Economy

Russia’s War Is Wreaking Havoc On Kazakhstan’s Economy

Kazakhstan is facing strong economic…

European Natural Gas Prices Jump As Cold Weather Closes In

European Natural Gas Prices Jump As Cold Weather Closes In

Europe’s benchmark natural gas price…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil Price Cap Will Not Apply To Resold Cargoes

By Michael Kern - Nov 04, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The United States and its Western allies have agreed that a cargo of Russian oil will only be subject to the price cap mechanism at the first sale of the oil to a buyer on land, sources familiar with the ongoing discussions told The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

This means that the upcoming price cap will not apply to the resale of the same Russian cargo. The price cap will not apply to a cargo of Russian crude processed into gasoline when the gasoline is sold, either.

However, intermediary sales and trades of Russian oil happening at sea should be subject to the price cap, according to the Journal’s sources.

The U.S. and the G7 allies and Australia are working on setting the details of the price cap before the December 5 deadline, after which the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea enters into force. The G7 group of the most industrialized nations and the EU are looking to introduce a price cap on Russian oil, aiming to reduce Vladimir Putin’s oil revenues for his war chest. The allies will ban maritime transportation services for Russian oil unless the products are purchased at or below a certain price cap.

Reports emerged this week that the G7 members had agreed to set a fixed price for Russian oil exports as a cap rather than a price set as a discount to a benchmark, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the discussions. The price itself has yet to be determined, the source said, adding that, according to the G7, “This will increase market stability and simplify compliance to minimize the burden on market participants.”

Earlier, a price range in the mid-$60s was mentioned as a possible target for the cap as it represented the range in which Russian oil has traded before the last rally.

While considering all the parameters of a price cap, the U.S. Treasury issued this week guidance that says Russian crude oil loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading for maritime transport prior to December 5 will not be subject to the price cap if the oil is unloaded at the port of destination before January 19, 2023.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Next Post

UK Bans Services From Transporting Russian Oil Above Price Cap

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com