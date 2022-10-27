The Russian Oil Price Cap Could Be Set Between $63 And $64 Per Barrel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.85 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.74 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -1.68 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 mins 5.594 -0.012 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.891 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 83.66 +2.04 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.891 -0.008 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.67 +0.84 +0.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.12 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.55 +2.34 +2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.73 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.42 +1.84 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.39 +1.03 +1.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.66 +2.59 +4.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 90.06 +2.59 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 88.31 +2.59 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 85.46 +2.59 +3.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.46 +2.59 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.41 +2.59 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 81.76 +2.59 +3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Shell To Hike Dividend After Another Very Strong Quarter

How Real Is The Risk Of A Strike On Norway’s Oil & Gas Installations?

How Real Is The Risk Of A Strike On Norway’s Oil & Gas Installations?

Numerous unidentified drones have been…

Shell Resumes Oil Flows From Key Nigerian Terminal

Shell Resumes Oil Flows From Key Nigerian Terminal

Shell has resumed oil exports…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Russian Oil Price Cap Could Be Set Between $63 And $64 Per Barrel

By Irina Slav - Oct 27, 2022, 2:00 AM CDT

Western governments are in the final stages of preparing for the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil exports, Reuters has reported, noting that the price range for the cap has yet to be set.

According to one unnamed source who spoke to Reuters, the most likely range would be between $63 and $64 per barrel—the historical average price for crude. However, the report also included a warning from the World Bank that for the cap to be effective, developing economies need to be on board.

At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stated it will not sell crude to countries that enforce a price cap on its crude oil. As Bloomberg columnist Julian Lee noted recently, this is a political decision for Russia and it will not change regardless of what level the G7 set the cap at.

The U.S. administration, notably Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, has argued that the price cap can be set at such a level as to motivate Russia to continue exporting crude oil at a rate sufficient to avoid a global oil squeeze.

Yet Russia’s firm stance on the matter seems to have given them pause. An Indian news outlet tweeted earlier today that the U.S. had been forced to scale back its oil price cap plans in the face of skepticism from the investment world and the likelihood of heightened volatility on oil markets amid still raging inflation.

"The White House and the administration are staying the course on implementing an effective, strong price cap on Russian oil in coordination with the G7 and other partners," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told Reuters in a statement.

"For us, success is going to be not how many countries raise their hand to say 'We endorse what you're doing, we're part of the coalition.' We're not looking for that. What we want to see is that Russian oil continues to flow into the market, and that countries are using the leverage provided by the existence of this cap to bargain lower prices,” Secretary Yellen said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies Takes Temporary Control Of Offshore Gas Block In Lebanon

Next Post

Germany Agrees To Controversial Port Deal With Chinese Company

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com