Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Seeks Approval To Export Natural Gas

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.15 +0.41 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.26 +0.56 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.333 -0.055 -1.25%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.134 +0.025 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.312 +0.037 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 67.04 +1.27 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.312 +0.037 +1.64%

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.45 +0.69 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.38 +0.82 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.34 +1.82 +3.34%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.24 +1.32 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 67.74 +1.32 +1.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.14 +1.32 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 64.59 +1.32 +2.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.39 +1.32 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.29 +1.32 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.74 +1.32 +2.15%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 62.69 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Seeks Approval To Export Natural Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 30, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

State-controlled Rosneft, the largest oil producer in Russia, has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to be allowed to export natural gas with giant Gazprom acting as an export agent, Russian newspaper Kommersant reports, citing a letter which Rosneft’s boss has sent to Putin.

Gazprom is the sole exporter of natural gas in Russia.

Rosneft’s chief executive office Igor Sechin wrote a letter to Putin dated August 13, asking the Russian oil producer to be allowed to export 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe per year, Kommersant says.

Rosneft proposes to sign an agreement with Gazprom, in which the gas monopoly will act as the export agent for the gas Rosneft plans to ship to Europe, according to Sechin’s letter seen by Kommersant.

Such an agreement would not affect Gazprom’s monopoly in Russian exports, Sechin notes in the letter. Rosneft’s key argument for being allowed to export natural gas is that increased exports will raise the budget revenues for Russia at a time when gas prices in Europe are hitting records due to high demand and insufficient supply, including from Gazprom.

Additional revenues could bring Russia as much as US$502 million (37 billion Russian rubles) annually, Sechin’s letter says, as per Kommersant.

Rosneft did not indicate in the letter which pipeline route the company would use if it was allowed to export gas. However, gas exports from Rosneft could help lift the EU restrictions on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, according to the letter.

Back in 2017, Rosneft and its 20 percent shareholder BP agreed to cooperate in the gas business, including with delivering gas to Europe.

Meanwhile, a German court ruled last week that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would have to obey European Union regulations that separate owners of the pipelines from suppliers of gas, dealing a blow to Russian gas giant Gazprom who had sought to have EU rules waived for the controversial pipeline.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

