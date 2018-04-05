Russia-led Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Gets First Permit In Finland

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.07 -0.47 -0.74%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.91 -0.42 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.009 +0.34%
Mars US 3 hours 63.19 +0.17 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
Urals 20 hours 65.82 +0.31 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.98 -0.27 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.009 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 46.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.87 -0.14 -0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.62 -0.14 -0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.62 -1.39 -2.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 -2.89 -4.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 20 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.83 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.49 +0.17 +0.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.44 +0.17 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.44 +0.17 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.99 +0.17 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.13 -0.14 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 21 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 9 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 11 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 5 hours As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 1 day Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 5 hours German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row
  • 3 hours Is Russia Really Going To Trade In El Petro?
  • 6 hours Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 1 day BMW and Daimler Are Putting Their Differences Aside to Beat Uber
  • 3 hours Morocco Is Building A Solar Power Farm As Big As Paris
  • 9 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 2 days Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 9 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Cyber Attack on Major US Pipeline Network
  • 1 day Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology

Breaking News:

Enbridge To Sell More Than $7B In Non-Core Assets

Is This The Future Of Lithium Mining?

Is This The Future Of Lithium Mining?

Demand for lithium is soaring,…

Is The U.S. Government Doing Enough To Protect Power Grids?

Is The U.S. Government Doing Enough To Protect Power Grids?

A recent industry report has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia-led Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Gets First Permit In Finland

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2018, 4:30 PM CDT natural gas

Finland granted on Thursday a permit to Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 to use the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the construction of the natural gas pipeline planned to ship Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream 2 project that has troubled Europe and EU member states over the implications of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom gaining even more foothold on the European gas market needs to obtain another permit in Finland—for the construction and operation of the planned pipeline.

“The second permit is granted according to the Water Act and a decision is expected to be made within the next weeks,” the pipeline company Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday.

“The Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland is processing Nord Stream 2’s application for a permit under the Water Act regarding the construction and operation of the pipeline. The processing of the construction permit application will include a detailed environmental impact assessment pursuant to the Water Act,” the Finnish government said.

Apart from a second Finnish permit, Nord Stream 2 has yet to obtain all permits for the pipeline project in Russia, Sweden, and Denmark. Those permitting procedures are proceeding as planned, Nord Stream 2 AG said today.

At the end of last month, Germany approved the construction and operation of Nord Stream 2 in its territorial waters, thus issuing all necessary permits for the German section of the project.

Germany is the key beneficiary of Nord Stream 2 and supports the project on the grounds that it is an economic issue.

Other EU states, however—including Poland and the Baltic states, as well as the European Union institutions—argue that the project further solidifies Russia’s grip on Europe’s gas market and undermines efforts to diversify supplies.

For Russia, Nord Stream 2—a project to twin the existing Nord Stream pipeline—not only boosts its gas supplies to the EU, but also bypasses the Ukrainian transit route.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Dated Brent Oil Differential Dips To Lowest Since November 2015

Next Post

Enbridge To Sell More Than $7B In Non-Core Assets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com