Russia and China Evade Sanctions by Trading Copper Disguised as Scrap

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.03 -0.63 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.68 -0.77 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.77 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.723 -0.047 -2.66%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.780 -0.023 -0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.780 -0.023 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 3 days 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 867 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 320 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.50 +5.00 +6.54%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

China Is Leading the Global Nuclear Power Build Out

ING Chief Economist Calls for Further Rate Cuts in China

ING Chief Economist Calls for Further Rate Cuts in China

China's consumer inflation was lower…

Manufacturing Boom Fuels Demand for Industrial Metals

Manufacturing Boom Fuels Demand for Industrial Metals

The manufacturing boom in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia and China Evade Sanctions by Trading Copper Disguised as Scrap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 15, 2024, 5:00 AM CDT

Russia has been exporting newly-made copper rod to China disguised as copper scrap in recent months—a new trade avenue for the two regimes that has been evading Western sanctions on Russian copper and export and import duties in both countries, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter and its own analysis on customs data.

Russian Copper Company (RCC), designated by the U.S. and UK, has been engaged in these types of trades since December 2023, which has allowed exports of copper rod to China with the product labeled as ‘scrap’. China doesn’t have an import duty on copper scrap but it taxes imports of copper rod at 4%, according to Reuters’ analysis.    

The analysis has also found that according to Russian customs figures, Russia has sold very little copper scrap to China since December, while Chinese customs data showed a surge in imports of Russian copper scrap.

According to Reuters’ sources, the new copper wire rod was shredded to resemble scrap by an intermediary in the autonomous Xinjiang Uyghur region in western China.

“This scrap from Russia is de facto copper rod, but not declared as rod. I cannot disclose any more detail,” an anonymous Chinese manufacturing source told Reuters.

In theory, Chinese buyers are not prohibited from buying anything from Russia but they could face the possibility of restricted access to U.S. and Western financing if found dealing with a sanctioned Russian entity, and potential issues with the processing of the payments.  

The reported copper trade is yet another sign of the growing trading links between Russia and China.

Since the West slapped sanctions on many Russian commodity and metals industries and exports, China has stepped up imports of Russia’s crude oil, mopping up the barrels that other Asian buyers, such as India, have been hesitant to buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Next Post

Traders Bet on $100 Oil at Record Pace

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com