Russia Vows to Meet OPEC+ Target after Exceeding Oil Output Quota in May

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.36 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.51 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.38 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 -0.091 -2.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.92 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%
Chart Mars US 223 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.41 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.87 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.94 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 926 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.97 +0.48 +0.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.92 +0.50 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.92 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.62 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 379 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.30 +0.60 +0.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.65 +0.60 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.90 +0.60 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.00 +0.60 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.70 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.70 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 74.75 +0.60 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.70 +0.60 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.10 +0.60 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.13 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.62 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

Russia Vows to Meet OPEC+ Target after Exceeding Oil Output Quota in May

New Aramco Share Sale Does Not Change The Company’s Dire Situation

New Aramco Share Sale Does Not Change The Company’s Dire Situation

Saudi Aramco's recent $11.2 billion…

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Recent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Vows to Meet OPEC+ Target after Exceeding Oil Output Quota in May

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 13, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Russia will reach its oil production quota in June after exceeding its target output under the OPEC+ deal in May, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia slightly exceeded its OPEC+ quota in May, based on data from independent sources monitoring the agreement, the ministry said, adding that “the issue with overproduction will be resolved in June, when the target will be achieved.” The excess production volumes that Russia has pumped since April will be fully compensated for in the future, with the overproduction offset during the compensation period until the end of September 2025, the Russian energy ministry said today.

It also reiterated that “Russia remains fully committed to the fundamental principles of the OPEC+ deal.”

Last month, Russia said that it had “slightly exceeded” in April its oil output target under the OPEC+ pact and that it would compensate for the overproduction.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia continued to cut its oil production in May per the OPEC+ agreements, in another attempt to reassure the market that OPEC+ producers are committed to the pact and to stabilizing the oil market. 

“Our reduction against April continued in accordance with our OPEC+ agreements,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS.

Asked about exact numbers for the May oil production, Novak said that the scale of the output cut would become clear in about a week. 

When the OPEC+ members announced in early March their intentions to extend the cuts into the second quarter, Russia changed its production/export cut plan and said that it would reduce supply by 471,000 bpd in the second quarter in the form of cuts to oil production and exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, Russia pledged to reduce production by 350,000 bpd and exports by 121,000 bpd. In May, the 471,000 bpd reduction would be in the form of a 400,000-bpd cut to production and 71,000 bpd cut to exports, and in June the Russian supply cut would be 471,000 bpd entirely from production reductions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Declares a New Industrial Revolution

Next Post

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Declares a New Industrial Revolution

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com