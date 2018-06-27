Russia To Assess Legal Frame For Iranian Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.82 +2.29 +3.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.58 +1.44 +1.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.982 +0.051 +1.74%
Mars US 20 hours 69.33 +2.45 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.33 +0.20 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.982 +0.051 +1.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.53 +0.25 +0.35%
Murban 2 days 75.58 +0.25 +0.33%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.46 +0.76 +1.09%
Basra Light 2 days 74.83 +1.73 +2.37%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.09 +0.80 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Girassol 2 days 73.93 +0.78 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 48.95 +2.04 +4.35%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.53 +2.45 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.03 +2.45 +3.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.73 +2.45 +3.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.53 +2.45 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.53 +2.45 +4.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 +2.50 +3.86%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 +2.50 +4.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.50 -2.14 -2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.48 +2.45 +3.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.98 +2.45 +3.80%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes The Tony Seba report
  • 11 minutes UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 20 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 8 mins US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 10 mins UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 9 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 hours Automakers Warn U.S. Tariffs Will Cost Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs, Hike Prices
  • 13 mins Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 6 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 14 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 2 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 4 hours What is the future for G.E. in the energy sector?
  • 2 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 21 hours Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 17 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 19 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 20 hours Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 18 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

EPA Ignored Calls To Cut Biofuel Quota Waivers

A Storm Is Brewing In The Southern Gas Corridor

A Storm Is Brewing In The Southern Gas Corridor

While Russia looks to circumvent…

Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

Iran has hinted that it…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia To Assess Legal Frame For Iranian Oil Imports

By Irina Slav - Jun 27, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT Oil rigs

Russia will assess its agreement with Iran to import crude oil in exchange for goods “from the legal point of view,” Energy Minister Alexander Novak told media following reports that the U.S. State Department has started pressuring its allies into completely cutting Iran out of international oil markets.

Russia, of course, does not rank among these allies, and, what’s more, it is—like Iran—subject to U.S. sanctions, so it would probably be the last country to decide it might be wise to heed Washington’s warnings. What’s more, after it brought Iran on board with the production increase at the OPEC+ meeting last week, analysts suggested Moscow is in a position to ask Washington to return the favor.

In any case, “the memorandum [with Iran] that we signed in 2014 is still in force,” Novak said. The memorandum stipulates an oil-for-goods mechanism that sought to help alleviate the pressure on the Iranian economy amid international sanctions. However, the mechanism only started working last year, when Russia and Iran agreed with the latter to start shipping 100,000 bpd to Russia in exchange for various goods. This year, Novak talked about an extension of the mechanism by five years.

Yet Russia’s closeness with Iran doesn’t end there. Earlier this year, before President Trump slapped sanctions on Tehran, a Russian presidential aide told media Russia companies including Rosneft, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, and Lukoil that they planned to spend up to US$50 billion on oil and gas field development in Iran.

Related: Oil Prices Spike Despite Saudi Plan For Unprecedented Oil Export Surge

Since then, things have changed, though by how much remains to be seen. Lukoil, for one, has said it would freeze its Iranian operations for fear of losing access to U.S. financial markets.

Several major importers said earlier that they would seek waivers from the sanctions to continue buying Iranian crude. However, the latest from the State Department does not suggest that the United States would be in any way willing to grant anyone a waiver, even if this means uncomfortably higher prices because of the supply drop.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Next Post

Goldman Analyst Skeptic About Tesla Model 3 Deadline

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on June 27 2018 said:
    Russia has every reason to ignore US sanctions against Iran and to continue to implement the oil-for-goods barter trade agreement with Iran having been subjected to US sanctions against it since 2014.

    The fact that the US government is asking its allies to completely halt oil purchases from Iran means the administration is not sure that the sanctions against Iran will work this time.

    And with the petro-yuan providing a viable alternative to the petrodollar and with most of the world particularly China, the European Union (EU) and India continuing to buy Iranian crude, the sanctions are doomed to fail. Halting oil purchases of Iranian crude by some of the US allies will hardy impact on Iranian oil exports as China will happily absorb that loss in no time particularly in the current tense atmosphere with the United States. Moreover, it will be a great opportunity for China to consolidate the petro-yuan in global crude oil contracts. India could pay for oi imports from Iran in barter trade.

    That is why I have been projecting that Iranian oil exports will not lose a single barrel of oil as a result of the US sanctions. The petro-yuan has virtually nullified the effectiveness of the sanctions.

    Sooner or later the global oil market will realize that US sanctions on Iran are more of a hype.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com