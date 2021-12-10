Russia Says OPEC+ Deal Brings Investment Back To Oil Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 71.67 +0.73 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.925 +0.111 +2.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.252 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.137 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.07 +0.73 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.137 +0.009 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 72.84 -1.73 -2.32%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 73.91 -1.87 -2.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.74 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 11 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 75.04 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 75.03 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.20 +0.85 +1.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.99 -1.47 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 69.94 -1.42 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 71.34 -1.42 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 66.49 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.64 -1.72 -2.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 66.14 -1.42 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 63.19 -1.07 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 37 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 1 day China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 11 hours "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time

Breaking News:

UK’s Cambo Oilfield Project Put On Hold After Shell’s Withdrawal

New Bill Could Force Biden To Boost Oil Production

New Bill Could Force Biden To Boost Oil Production

A group of Republican lawmakers…

How OPEC+ Regained Control Of Oil Markets

How OPEC+ Regained Control Of Oil Markets

There was plenty of speculation…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Says OPEC+ Deal Brings Investment Back To Oil Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 10, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

The OPEC+ interventions on the market in recent years have helped the oil industry to see the beginning of the return of confidence and investments, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian TV channel Rossiya 24 in an interview on Friday.

“We positively assess the joint actions since 2016. They allowed us to return investments and restore confidence in the industry. This is a strategically longer period for planning our activities,” Novak told Rossiya 24 in an interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the first OPEC+ agreement reached in December 2016.

Back then, OPEC and a group of a dozen non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia started to manage the supply in order to limit production and balance the market.

The most difficult meeting for OPEC+ was the one in March 2020, when countries couldn’t reach consensus on how to proceed with the collective oil supply at the start of the pandemic, Novak told Rossiya 24.

A month after the deal collapsed and Russia and Saudi Arabia were in a price war in March and early April 2020, the OPEC+ members realized that they need to cut a massive amount of oil production in order to bring the market back to balance while demand and prices were crashing with the pandemic.

OPEC+ is still unwinding those 10 million barrels per day (bpd) total cuts, by easing them by 400,000 bpd every month.

Earlier in December, the group surprised many market observers by sticking to its plan to ease the production cuts in January by 400,000 bpd, despite mounting evidence of a larger-than-expected oil surplus early next year.

OPEC+ may have brought more stability to the market, but investments post-COVID are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels, industry officials and analysts warn.

Upstream oil and gas investment must rise to the pre-pandemic levels of around $525 billion per year through the end of the decade so that the industry can ensure a demand-supply balance, Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum (IEF) and IHS Markit said in a report this week. This year, upstream investment is still depressed, for a second year in a row, and is estimated at around $341 billion, they added.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo warned the audience at the World Petroleum Congress this week that cutting investments in oil and gas production is misguided. Insufficient investment in new oil and gas supply would lead to energy shortages, as well as market imbalances and higher prices, Barkindo added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Meme-Coins Are Exploding As Bitcoin Stumbles

Next Post

Meme-Coins Are Exploding As Bitcoin Stumbles

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com