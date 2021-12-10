Meme-Coins Are Exploding As Bitcoin Stumbles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 71.67 +0.73 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.925 +0.111 +2.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.252 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.137 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.07 +0.73 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.137 +0.009 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 72.84 -1.73 -2.32%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 73.91 -1.87 -2.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.74 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 11 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 75.04 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 75.03 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.20 +0.85 +1.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.99 -1.47 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 69.94 -1.42 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 71.34 -1.42 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 66.49 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.64 -1.72 -2.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 66.14 -1.42 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 63.19 -1.07 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 1 day China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 11 hours "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time

Breaking News:

UK’s Cambo Oilfield Project Put On Hold After Shell’s Withdrawal

Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

Asian refiners aren't keen to…

Adapt Or Die: Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces A Huge Challenge

Adapt Or Die: Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces A Huge Challenge

Nigeria upstream sector has faced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Meme-Coins Are Exploding As Bitcoin Stumbles

By Michael Kern - Dec 10, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

Seasoned cryptocurrency traders are, perhaps, no stranger to the excessive volatility that comes with the territory. But events in cryptoland sometimes seem to push their limits. For instance, back in January, a lesser-known crypto coin known as Dogecoin rallied more than 800% in the space of a month after Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, through a series of cryptic tweets, encouraged his followers to "hodl" DOGE.

And now cryptoland is at it, again.

A week ago, Singapore-based Terraform Labs' native digital token Terra soared 50% in the space of a week after 100M Terra tokens got burned, effectively removing them from coin supply forever, as Alpha Impact CEO Hayden Hughes told Bloomberg.

"This reduction in supply combined with the popularity of Luna staking (where staking participants get new tokens) has created a supply shock that has driven up the value." 

Terra has gained more than 10,000% in the year-to-date,and now boasts a market cap of $60.4B, up from less than $200M in the same year-ago period, making it the tenth largest crypto, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Terra remains highly volatile, up nearly 13% in intra-day  trading on Wednesday to change hands at $70.67 per token.

Meme-Based Cryptocurrencies

Terraform's dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) regarding its platform potentially selling unregistered securities has not stopped it from becoming "the latest shiny thing in the crypto space, following in the footsteps of other blockchains like Solana and Avalanche, all which have witnessed explosive gains in the past year," Nexo Co-founder Antoni Trenchev has told Bloomberg.

Never mind the fact that Terra’s protocol deploys algorithmic stablecoins, which essentially means that "Luna's price dynamics are mostly a function of the demand for UST, and by extension, the demand for using UST across various applications and blockchains," as Terraform’s Labs Head of Communications Brian Curran earlier told Bloomberg. 

Stablecoins are a class of cryptocurrencies that attempt to offer price stability and are backed by a reserve asset. For instance, Tether (USDTUSD) and TrueUSD (TUSDUSD) are popular stablecoins that have a value equivalent to that of a single U.S. dollar and are backed by dollar deposits. You don’t expect either coin to move 800% in 30 days.

Terra is not alone here: recall towards the end of October, Ethereum faced a similar reduction to its token supply, causing its price to rise.

If you are wondering what’s going on here, look no further than the newly  created class of the so-called ‘meme stocks,’ with GameStop Inc. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) being the top candidates.

Back in January, long-standing subreddit channel  r/WallStBets started a wave of buying heavily-shorted GME shares, creating a massive short squeeze and sending the shares unfathomable 1,500% higher in a matter of weeks. The group then focussed its attention on AMC with the same spectacular results before quickly picking out other targets. The buying pressure was so high that popular trading app Robinhood banned trading in meme stocks such as Koss Corp. (NASDAQ:KOSS), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Trivago Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Naked Brand Group.

Meme stocks are frequently low-priced, highly shorted stocks which investors believe are unfairly being targeted by hedge funds to depress their prices. Indeed, the New York Stock Exchange has warned that pricing mechanisms for meme stocks may be distorted because a big share of their trades are executed away from conventional public exchanges where share price formation occurs.

At the moment, the SEC and the markets appear helpless to a bunch of marauding investors who can pump a stock just because they can, meaning meme stock frenzies might be here to stay. Retail investors can often be left holding the bag after the frenzy dies out because meme stocks differ from ordinary investments because their price movements depend heavily on viral buzz or community interest, rather than business fundamentals.

The same thing has been happening in cryptoland, with meme-based alt coins rallying as more tokens are removed from ETH circulation.

Specifically, Shiba Inu burnt 770.12 ETH around the same time Terra rallied, becoming the third largest ETH burner; Uniswap V2 destroyed 2,729.22 ETH and Tether burnt 1,248.72 ETH around the same time period. CoinDesk notes that ETH may continue outpacing BTC as the ether-bitcoin implied volatility spread rises.

In addition, SafeMoon--created on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain--is another alt coin that has been seeing some wild price action recently.

By Michael Kern via Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Travel Stocks Take A Hit As UK Enacts New Measures To Curb Omicron

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Will Supply Full Volumes To Asia

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com