Russia Says New Discoveries Fully Replaced Its Oil and Gas Reserves in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.12 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.13 +0.58 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.14 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.580 +0.130 +5.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.221 +0.010 +0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.221 +0.010 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 238 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.12 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Russia Says New Discoveries Fully Replaced Its Oil and Gas Reserves in 2023

Aluminum Price Forecasts Challenged by Global Market Dynamics

Aluminum Price Forecasts Challenged by Global Market Dynamics

The Aluminum MMI indicates a…

Kyrgyzstan's Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Kyrgyzstan's Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Kyrgyzstan's lucrative business of reexporting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Says New Discoveries Fully Replaced Its Oil and Gas Reserves in 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 24, 2024, 8:00 AM CST

Russia replaced its oil and natural gas reserves last year, thanks to new large discoveries, according to a state commission.

New reserves of crude oil and gas condensate amounted to 550 million metric tons in 2023, the State Reserves Commission said, as quoted by Reuters. At the same time, Russia’s oil production was 523 million tons, equal to 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd), last year, according to the commission.

Natural gas reserves were also fully replaced in 2023, as new reserves stood at 705 billion cubic meters, while gas production was 642 billion cubic meters, per data from the state commission.

Despite data showing fully replaced reserves, Russia could face difficulties in placing some of its future oil and gas production on international markets.

Most of its crude oil and fuels found new markets in Asia, South America, and Africa, but natural gas exports have slumped since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom’s pipeline natural gas exports to Europe slumped by 55.6% in  2023, after Russia cut off supplies to several EU countries and Nord Stream was blown up in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2022.

Russia’s daily gas volumes via pipeline to Europe plummeted to 77.6 million cubic meters in 2023 from 174.8 million cubic meters in 2022, according to estimates by Reuters based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom’s daily reports on transit via Ukraine.

Moreover, Russia may have to put its plans to significantly boost its eastbound pipeline gas exports and its LNG exports to the global markets on ice amid growing challenges.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has relied on the Chinese market for higher pipeline gas exports since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the slashed volumes of gas supplies to Europe. But talks on a second pipeline to China appear to have stalled, while the Western sanctions on Moscow were intensified to include a flagship new LNG export project in the Arctic that was supposed to come online this year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan’s LNG Imports Drop to 14-Year Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com