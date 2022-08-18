Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.77 +2.66 +3.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.68 +3.03 +3.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.60 +2.17 +2.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.380 +0.136 +1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.029 +0.094 +3.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.029 +0.094 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 50 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 50 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 50 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 50 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 50 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 74.01 +1.58 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.26 +1.58 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.51 +1.58 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.41 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 85.66 +1.58 +1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.21 +1.58 +1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 83.86 +1.58 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.95 +0.83 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 4 hours "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 49 mins The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 7 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions

Bullish Forecasts Support Crude Prices

Bullish Forecasts Support Crude Prices

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude…

Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Natural gas demand in major…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 18, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Russia needs strategic oil storage facilities to help its oil industry and oil trade with the Western sanctions, Russian experts and industry officials say.

“As of today, it is necessary, based on Soviet and world experience, to consider the possibility of creating oil reservoirs with a volume of about 140 million tons and similar ones for petroleum products,” according to an English translation by Interfax of an article by Gennady Shmal, head of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers, and Rishat Shagislamov, project director of a department at the Russian energy ministry.   

“In terms of organization and technologically, this should be a distributed system tied to transport infrastructure and using the method of storage in rock salt deposits,” the Russian industry experts say.

Lack of oil storage was a big hurdle to Russia’s oil exports in the first weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when buyers started shunning Russian crude and products, uncertain how the West would react with sanctions on Russian oil. As a result, Russia had to curtail production, and this is always a risk because some wells and reservoirs may never be restarted again.

“The absence of a system of liquid hydrocarbon storage facilities seems to be a serious strategic omission of the domestic oil and gas complex,” the Russian experts admit in the article carried by Interfax.

Officials said in April that Russia was working to build such oil storage facilities as it now looks to the East for willing buyers.

Russian oil production and exports have been holding resilient in recent months, with much smaller declines than initially expected, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week in its monthly report. But the agency’s report warned of a 20% drop in Russia’s production if its oil doesn’t find a home with Asian buyers when the EU embargo takes full effect in February 2023.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend

Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com