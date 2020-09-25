OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.24 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.93 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.124 -0.124 -5.52%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.124 -0.124 -5.52%
Graph down Marine 2 days 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Russia Remains China’s Top Oil Supplier

By Tom Kool - Sep 25, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Russia was the biggest exporter of crude oil to China last month, for the second month in a row, Reuters reported, citing Chinese customs data. Saudi Arabia came second, but its exports to the world’s top importer fell by 300 percent in August.

Russia shipped 1.37 million bpd to China last month, down both on the month and on the year but ahead of Saudi Arabia’s average of 1.24 million bpd.

Russia was also China’s top oil supplier for the first eight months of the year, according to the customs data. It exported 57.1 million tons of crude to China during that period or an average of 1.72 million bpd. This was 15.6 percent higher than the same period of 2019, while Saudi exports to China during the same period were 6.1 percent higher than a year earlier.

China’s oil imports are one of the most closely watched indicators for oil price movements. After the country ended its lockdowns in the spring, imports began to recover and so did prices. In fact, China ramped up oil imports so strongly, it prompted analysts to make upbeat projections about the recovery of oil demand. And then imports began to slow down as China’s storage space filled and demand both at home and internationally fell short of expectations.

In May and June, China imported record volumes of crude oil, as the import-dependent nation sought to benefit from the low oil prices in April. The record-breaking crude oil imports supported oil prices through the late spring and summer when oil demand recovery in the rest of the world had just started and then wobbled amid concerns of a second COVID-19 wave.

China’s August imports were lower than those in July and expectations are for a further slowdown this month and in the next few amid high inventory levels and weak refining margins.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

