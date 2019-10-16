OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.94 -0.42 -0.79%
Brent Crude 31 mins 59.42 +0.68 +1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Mars US 1 hour 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
Urals 18 hours 54.10 -0.15 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.37 -0.36 -0.75%
Marine 2 days 59.22 -0.56 -0.94%
Murban 2 days 61.66 -0.35 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.32 +0.35 +0.70%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.96 +0.45 +0.77%
Girassol 2 days 59.28 +0.13 +0.22%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.84 -0.17 -0.47%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 36.41 -1.08 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 46.81 -0.78 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 53.21 -0.78 -1.44%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 49.46 -1.28 -2.52%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.06 -0.78 -1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 54.11 -1.23 -2.22%
Central Alberta 35 mins 47.81 -0.78 -1.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
ANS West Coast 34 days 63.24 -1.04 -1.62%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.31 +0.55 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.24 -0.78 -1.24%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russia Nears 100% Compliance With Oil Production Target

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 16, 2019, 1:40 PM CDT Putin

Russia’s oil production inched down to 11.23 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of October, official Russian data showed on Wednesday, yet Moscow is still several thousand barrels above its quota under the OPEC+ production cut deal.

In the first two weeks of October, Russia’s production dropped by 19,700 bpd from September, to average 11.23 million bpd, which is still above Russia’s production ceiling of 11.191 million bpd in the OPEC+ deal.

Moscow’s compliance rate with its share of the cuts is nearly 84 percent so far this month, news agency TASS has estimated.

Russia is taking the lion’s share of the non-OPEC cuts under the agreement, vowing to reduce production by 230,000 bpd from a very high level of 11.421 million bpd it pumped in October last year.

The leader and the largest non-OPEC producer in the pact saw its oil production edge down in September, to 11.25 million bpd from 11.29 million bpd in August, but still above Moscow’s cap under the deal.

Russia has vowed that it is still looking to comply with its share of the cuts.

Related: What Trump’s “Baffling Decision” Means For The Saudi-Iran Crisis

On the sidelines of a Saudi-Russian forum earlier this week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak reiterated that Russia is committed to complying 100-percent with the cuts through the end of the year. Russia will comply at 100 percent with its share of cuts as early as in October, Novak said.

At the same forum, Novak said that OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners in the production cut pact are currently not discussing changing the terms of their agreement, which expires in March 2020.

But in view of the gloomy outlook on global economic and oil demand growth, OPEC and Russia may need to deepen the cuts.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said last week that all options are on the table, including a deeper cut from OPEC and its allies in December.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

