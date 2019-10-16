Mammoth Oil Field Hit Hard By Unplanned Production Cuts

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.94 -0.42 -0.79%
Brent Crude 31 mins 59.42 +0.68 +1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Mars US 1 hour 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
Urals 18 hours 54.10 -0.15 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.37 -0.36 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.294 -0.009 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.22 -0.56 -0.94%
Murban 2 days 61.66 -0.35 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.32 +0.35 +0.70%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.96 +0.45 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.12 -0.10 -0.17%
Girassol 2 days 59.28 +0.13 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.62 -0.33 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.84 -0.17 -0.47%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 36.41 -1.08 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 57 days 46.81 -0.78 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 53.21 -0.78 -1.44%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 49.46 -1.28 -2.52%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Peace Sour 35 mins 47.06 -0.78 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.06 -0.78 -1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 54.11 -1.23 -2.22%
Central Alberta 35 mins 47.81 -0.78 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.16 -0.76 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
ANS West Coast 34 days 63.24 -1.04 -1.62%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.31 +0.55 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.24 -0.78 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 3 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 1 hour ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 4 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 1 hour Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours USA Carried Out Secret Cyber Strike On Iran In Wake Of Saudi Oil Attack
  • 4 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 2 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 hours Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 5 hours PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 59 mins Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 6 hours How The US Quietly Lost The 1st Amendment
  • 6 hours DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING DING

Breaking News:

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Trump’s Big Biofuel Package Has No Teeth

Trump’s Big Biofuel Package Has No Teeth

The Trump administration has just…

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Oil and gas companies have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Mammoth Oil Field Hit Hard By Unplanned Production Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 16, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT Offshore

Oil production at one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields, Kashagan in Kazakhstan, has dropped by 80,000 barrels per day since early October because of unplanned maintenance, Kazakhstan’s energy ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

Between October 6 and October 16, production at Kashagan was down to 294,000 bpd on average, from 365,000 bpd at the beginning of this month, industry sources told Reuters. The reason for the unplanned maintenance was a loss of pressure at one compressor, which necessitated works to be carried out. The energy ministry confirmed that production at Kashagan had lost up to 80,000 bpd over the past ten days.

The unplanned maintenance works were completed on Tuesday, and work is ongoing at the oil field to restore production up to 395,000 bpd - 400,000 bpd, the ministry told Reuters.

Oil production at Kashagan started in 2016, and is around 400,000 bpd, making the Kazakh field one of the largest offshore oil fields in the world in terms of production.

The North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement (NCSPSA) holds the North Caspian license, which encompasses the Kashagan oil field. The shareholders in the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) are Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas firm KazMunayGas, Total, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Inpex.

Related: What Trump’s “Baffling Decision” Means For The Saudi-Iran Crisis

The government of Kazakhstan and the group of international oil companies that develop the Kashagan oil and gas field are weighing the possibility of building a gas processing plant near the field estimated to cost US$1 billion, the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Zhurebekov, told Reuters last month.

Kashagan has reserves of 13 billion barrels of crude and in-place resources of as much as 38 billion barrels. Its development has been challenging, mainly because of climatic and geological peculiarities, and because of cost overruns that saw the final budget more than double from the initial US$20 billion to US$50 billion. There have been plans to bring the field’s production rate to half a million barrels daily.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Nears 100% Compliance With Oil Production Target

Next Post

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com