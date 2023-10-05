Saudi Aramco Shakes Up Markets With November Oil Price Hike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.38 -1.84 -2.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.16 -1.65 -1.92%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 -1.70 -1.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.176 +0.214 +7.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 -0.006 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.99 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.38 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.44 -3.21 -3.54%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.57 -3.12 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.20 -3.20 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.37 -6.06 -8.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 86.37 -5.01 -5.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.62 -5.01 -5.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 80.32 -5.31 -6.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 79.67 -5.46 -6.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 86.62 -5.61 -6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.87 -6.51 -7.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.45 -5.01 -6.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.80 -5.01 -5.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.75 -5.00 -5.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Shakes Up Markets With November Oil Price Hike

Small Nuclear Reactors: The Answer To Big Tech's Energy Crisis?

Small Nuclear Reactors: The Answer To Big Tech's Energy Crisis?

Microsoft is exploring small modular…

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Copper's price has seen significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Shakes Up Markets With November Oil Price Hike

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 05, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, has lifted the price of its crude oil for November, according to a company document released on Thursday.

Aramco’s Official Selling Prices (OSPs) typically lead the pricing moves for the oil industry, including for oil from Iran, Kuwait, and Iraq, who let Saudi Arabia lead.

While crude oil prices for all grades were unchanged to the North American market, crude oil prices for all grades to Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean saw substantial increases. 

For North West Europe, barrel prices were lifted by $1.20 per barrel for Extra Light, and $1.50 for Light, Medium, and Heavy grades. For the Mediterranean market, Aramco lifted its price of Extra light by $1.50 per barrel for November, to $7.70 over ICE Brent. Aramco raised the price of its Light, Heavy, and Medium grades to the Mediterranean market by $1.90 per barrel, with the price for Light set at $6.30 over ICE Brent. 

Aramco did not change its price of Super Light, Medium, and Heavy grade oil to its prized market, Asia, but raised its price for Extra Light and Light by $0.50 and $0.40, respectively. It is the fifth straight month of increases for Arab Light to Asia.

Brent crude was trading down $0.44 (-0.51%) on Thursday morning at $85.37 per barrel, while the U.S. benchmark, WTI, was trading down $0.35 (0.42%) at $83.87 per barrel on the day. 

Aramco typically releases its Official Selling Prices around the fifth of each month, typically only after OPEC+ has had a chance to meet and determine output changes, if any. The company does not officially provide commentary on its pricing changes.

Refiners sometimes balk at significant hikes in Aramco’s oil prices and make voluntary cuts to crude oil term nominations following the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lukoil Pivots To Turkey With $1.5B Refinery Deal Amid Sanctions

Next Post

UAE Harnesses Wind Energy With New Utility-Scale Project

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com