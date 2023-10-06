Europe Is Struggling To Attract Solar Manufacturers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.76 -0.55 -0.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.58 -0.49 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.253 +0.087 +2.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 0.000 -0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

The Rise Of Nuclear Power In The Middle East

The Rise Of Nuclear Power In The Middle East

The Middle East is accelerating…

Fuel Cells Are Key To America’s Energy Independence

Fuel Cells Are Key To America’s Energy Independence

Fuel cells offer a solution…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Is Struggling To Attract Solar Manufacturers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Europe is losing the global race for solar components manufacturing due to high energy and labor costs and supply chain issues, according to solar industry executives who say the EU lacks incentives for manufacturers to plan future investments.  

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and facing competition from China and the U.S. in clean energy technology, the European Union has recently unveiled the so-called Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost the EU’s manufacturing capacity for the net-zero technologies and products required to meet Europe's climate targets.

However, the bloc needs to do much more to ensure that Europe is competitive with low-cost Chinese manufacturing and the attractive incentives in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to lure investments in European clean energy manufacturing, analysts and industry associations say.

“Europe isn't profitable,” Gonzalo de la Vina, president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region of Chinese solar energy firm Trina Solar, said at a solar industry event in Madrid this week, as carried by Reuters.

According to Rystad Energy, panels made in China often cost as little as two-thirds of European-manufactured capacity.  

Last month, the SolarPower Europe association warned that record-low prices of solar imports to Europe risk undermining the EU's strategic autonomy goals and driving more European manufacturers into bankruptcy.

“Right now, we risk losing a key strategic industry in Europe, precisely at the moment when energy transition geo-politics require supply chain diversification, and a revival of the European solar manufacturing sector,”  SolarPower Europe wrote in a letter to the EU’s top institutions.

SolarPower Europe also responded this week to reports that European governments are considering applying trade barriers to solar PV products entering the EU single market, saying that “Trade barriers are not the solution. As history has shown, investigating and implementing trade barriers on solar is the ultimate lose-lose strategy for Europe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Lifts Ban On Seaborne Diesel Exports

Next Post

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com