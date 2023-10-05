ADNOC Awards $17 Billion Contracts For World's First Net-Zero Gas Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 82.31 -1.91 -2.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.37 -1.44 -1.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.31 -1.55 -1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 3.166 +0.204 +6.89%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.189 -0.009 -0.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.189 -0.009 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.99 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.38 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.44 -3.21 -3.54%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.57 -3.12 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.20 -3.20 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 63.37 -6.06 -8.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 86.37 -5.01 -5.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 84.62 -5.01 -5.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.32 -5.31 -6.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 79.67 -5.46 -6.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 86.62 -5.61 -6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.87 -6.51 -7.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.45 -5.01 -6.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.80 -5.01 -5.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.75 -5.00 -5.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Exxon Mobil's Q3 Earnings To Get $2.1 Billion Boost From Oil Price Surge

Chile's $2 Billion Energy Storage Boost Challenges U.S. Supremacy

Chile's $2 Billion Energy Storage Boost Challenges U.S. Supremacy

Chile is capitalizing on its…

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

A huge build in gasoline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

ADNOC Awards $17 Billion Contracts For World's First Net-Zero Gas Project

By Michael Kern - Oct 05, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

ADNOC awarded $17 billion worth of contracts as it announced on Thursday the final investment decision to develop the Hail and Ghasha offshore gas project which the United Arab Emirates’ energy giant aims to be the world’s first such project operating with net-zero emissions.  

The contract awards went to a joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company and Italy’s Saipem for an EPC contract for the offshore facilities on artificial islands and subsea pipelines, and another EPC contract to Tecnimont to deliver the onshore scope, including CO2 and sulfur recovery and handling. 

Hail and Ghasha are part of Abu Dhabi’s Ghasha Concession which is set to produce more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) of gas before the end of the decade, contributing to UAE gas self-sufficiency and ADNOC’s gas growth and export expansion plans, the UAE’s national company said. 

The project will capture 1.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of CO2, taking ADNOC’s committed investment for carbon capture capacity to almost 4 mtpa. The CO2 will be captured, transported onshore and safely stored underground, while low-carbon hydrogen is produced that can replace fuel gas and further reduce emissions. The project will also use clean power from nuclear and renewable sources from the grid.  

Earlier this year, ADNOC said it was bringing forward its target for net-zero emissions to 2045, from a previous target of 2050, becoming the first oil company in its peer group to commit to net zero in 2045. The new targets come as the UAE is preparing to host the COP28 climate summit next month. The president-designate of the COP28 summit is ADNOC’s group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.    

At the same time, ADNOC is accelerating plans to raise its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) from 4 million bpd now, but it is also looking to decarbonize part of its operations with the use of grid energy from renewables and nuclear generation to power onshore operations. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Shakes Up Markets With November Oil Price Hike

Next Post

UAE Harnesses Wind Energy With New Utility-Scale Project

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com