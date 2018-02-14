Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.40 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.06 +0.34 +0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 -0.007 -0.27%
Mars US 18 hours 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 1 day 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Marine 1 day 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 1 day 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 1 day 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Girassol 1 day 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.34 -0.22 -0.66%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.69 -1.70 -4.43%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 61.59 -1.20 -1.91%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.19 -0.65 -1.23%
Peace Sour 1 day 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.44 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 59.14 +0.65 +1.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.59 -0.10 -0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 63.24 -0.12 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.10 -2.60 -4.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.60 -0.10 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.30 +0.09 +0.14%
All Charts
Russia Keeps 2018 Brent Outlook In The $50-$60 Range

New York Unveils Offshore Wind Master Plan

Oil Price Correction Unlikely To Harm European Majors

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

Russia Keeps 2018 Brent Outlook In The $50-$60 Range

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 14, 2018, 10:30 AM CST

Russian Minister Alexander Novak does not plan to change his 2018 barrel price outlook currently at the $50 to $60 level, according to a new report by TASS.

"My outlook is unchanged, my estimations for average [oil] price for 2018 have always been between $50 and $60 [per barrel]," Novak said. April 2018 deliveries for Brent oil futures currently cost $62.34 a barrel, but the minister’s range refers to the yearly average.

Since the start of the OPEC-Russia production cut deal, Russia’s oil companies and government have received the equivalent of around $41.5 billion more in proceeds, thanks to the higher oil prices, Novak said on Tuesday.

Russia is cutting 300,000 bpd as part of the pact with OPEC, and although there have been voices and speculation that some Russian companies are unhappy with the agreement that hampers their production expansion plans, Moscow has been keeping its end of the deal so far.

“Let me say once again, our task is not to mechanically raise prices,” Novak said in an interview with TASS last year, continuing: “We are to keep the market in balance. Prices are a derivative. In the autumn of 2016, oil was trading at $27 per barrel, but it may well have slumped to $15. This is not exactly what one would call a fair price, though. Oil market profiteers deliberately went bearish and opened many short positions. Far more than usual, as their aim was to push prices down as low as possible with the goal of eventually skimming off the cream.”

U.S. production is beating previous growth expectations, while minister Novak said in an interview with Russian news agency Interfax published on Monday that the goal of the OPEC-Russia deal in bringing the oil market back to balance had been two-thirds achieved.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

