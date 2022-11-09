Russia Greenlights Baker Hughes' Exit From The Country

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 88.41 -0.50 -0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 94.87 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 93.65 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.194 +0.056 +0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.608 -0.029 -1.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 84.91 -3.38 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.608 -0.029 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.43 -3.41 -5.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.00 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -0.82 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 20 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 22 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jittery As U.S. Midterm Elections Too Close To Call

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030

Iran and Armenia have agreed…

New Class Of Materials Could Replace Metals As Electricity Conductors

New Class Of Materials Could Replace Metals As Electricity Conductors

As the world continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Greenlights Baker Hughes' Exit From The Country

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 09, 2022, 4:00 AM CST

President Vladimir Putin has approved Baker Hughes’ plan for exiting Russia through the transfer of its assets in the country to a special-purpose vehicle set up earlier this year.

Upstream Online reported that last week, the president issued a decree for the purchase of Baker Hughes’ controlling stakes in nine Russian companies by Nefteservisnie Tekhnologii—the new entity.

The new entity, according to Russian media, is owned by three people with equal, 33.33-percent shares. All are former Baker Hughes employees.

Baker Hughes said it would sell its Russian business operations to its local managers earlier this year amid an exodus of Western companies from the Russian market.

Halliburton’s exit from Russia also took the form of a sale of the business to local managers of the company. Like Baker Hughes, the new company operates independently of the former parent, under a different brand.

The Upstream report notes that oilfield service providers have taken longer than the supermajors to wrap up their Russian businesses because it has been very lucrative for them. EU and U.S. sanctions on Moscow have made it challenging to operate normally in the country.

There have been expectations that the exit of Western companies from Russia’s hydrocarbons sector would lead to a decline in production and indeed this exit might contribute to an already evident decline. In October, Russia produced some 9.9 million bpd of crude oil, substantially below its OPEC+ quota of 11 million bpd.

The quota, by the way, is being reduced to 10.5 million bpd for this month, per the latest OPEC+ agreement on output control.

Total crude oil - plus condensate - production this year, however, is seen rising to 525-530 million tons, compared with 524 million tons in 2021. Next year, on the other hand, oil and condensate production is expected to fall to 490 million tons.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Developing Nations Demand Wealthy Economies Pay For Climate Damage

Next Post

Oil Prices Jittery As U.S. Midterm Elections Too Close To Call

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com