Russia Cuts Gas Supply To German Energy Giant Uniper Even Further

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 95.06 -1.64 -1.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.3 -0.86 -0.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 107.0 +0.43 +0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.839 +0.112 +1.28%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.344 -0.038 -1.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.3 -1.39 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.344 -0.038 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 27 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 27 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 27 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 239 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 27 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 27 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.3 -1.39 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.63 +1.90 +2.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 82.60 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 98.85 +2.00 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 97.10 +2.00 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 95.00 +2.00 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 94.25 +2.00 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 97.80 +2.00 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 92.45 +2.00 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.25 +2.00 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.00 +2.00 +2.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 91.35 +2.00 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 95.30 +2.00 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.30 +2.00 +2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.25 +2.00 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.00 +2.00 +2.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.2 +1.35 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 1 day Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 50 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 41 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Rosneft Begins Arctic Oil Terminal Construction

Heatwaves Could Cause Energy Crunch In Central Asia

Heatwaves Could Cause Energy Crunch In Central Asia

Abnormally hot weather in Central…

Governments Can No Longer Afford To Leave Energy Security To Market Forces

Governments Can No Longer Afford To Leave Energy Security To Market Forces

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Cuts Gas Supply To German Energy Giant Uniper Even Further

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 26, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The biggest importer of Russian gas in Germany, energy giant Uniper, saw gas supply from Russia further cut to just a third of nominated and contractually agreed volumes, a spokesperson for the German firm told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia is further reducing flows via Nord Stream this week, to just 20% of the pipeline's capacity, days after restarting the link at 40% capacity after regular maintenance. The Russian explanation for the lower gas flows to Europe is that another turbine at a compressor station is up for maintenance and repairs, while the one that Canada returned from repairs has yet to be installed.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine Siemens returned would be installed once all formalities are completed, but noted, "We know that we have issues with other turbines, too, and Siemens is well aware of this."

Meanwhile, Russia's single largest gas buyer in Germany, Uniper, continues to struggle to get the contracted supply from Gazprom, days after the German government intervened to rescue the energy group, which has been reeling from reduced Russian supply and soaring prices of non-Russian gas.

Germany and Uniper agreed on Friday on a $15 billion bailout package, including the German government taking a 30-percent stake in the company, Germany making available further capital of up to $7.8 billion (7.7 billion euro) against the issuance of mandatory convertible instruments, and German state-owned KfW bank providing Uniper with an additional $7.1 billion (7 billion euro) in liquidity support through an increase of its existing credit facility.

German companies are also feeling the pinch from low gas supply from Russia and sky-high energy prices this year.

One of every six German industrial companies feels forced to reduce production due to high energy prices, a survey by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce, DIHK, showed earlier this week. The survey also showed that only half of Germany's industrial companies have covered their annual 2022 gas requirements via contracts. More than a third of industrial firms still have to buy more than 30% of their annual gas needs.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trade Unions Extend Strike At Shell's Prelude LNG

Next Post

Russia To Leave ISS As Space Shakeup Continues

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com