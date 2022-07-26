Russia To Leave ISS As Space Shakeup Continues

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|95.07
|-1.63
|-1.69%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|104.3
|-0.90
|-0.86%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|107.0
|+0.43
|+0.40%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|8.831
|+0.104
|+1.19%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|3.348
|-0.034
|-1.01%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|103.4
|+2.22
|+2.19%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|103.4
|+2.22
|+2.19%
|Bonny Light • 27 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|106.3
|-1.39
|-1.29%
|Mars US • 22 hours
|93.70
|+2.40
|+2.63%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|3.348
|-0.034
|-1.01%
|Marine •27 days
|113.0
|-1.05
|-0.92%
|Murban •27 days
|118.7
|-0.80
|-0.67%
|Iran Heavy •27 days
|107.7
|-4.37
|-3.90%
|Basra Light •239 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •27 days
|117.8
|-4.13
|-3.39%
|Bonny Light •27 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 27 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Girassol • 27 days
|117.1
|-3.86
|-3.19%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|106.3
|-1.39
|-1.29%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|73.63
|+1.90
|+2.65%
|Western Canadian Select •14 hours
|82.60
|+2.00
|+2.48%
|Canadian Condensate •14 hours
|98.85
|+2.00
|+2.07%
|Premium Synthetic •14 hours
|97.10
|+2.00
|+2.10%
|Sweet Crude •14 hours
|95.00
|+2.00
|+2.15%
|Peace Sour •14 hours
|92.15
|+2.00
|+2.22%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 14 hours
|92.15
|+2.00
|+2.22%
|Light Sour Blend • 14 hours
|94.25
|+2.00
|+2.17%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours
|97.80
|+2.00
|+2.09%
|Central Alberta • 14 hours
|92.45
|+2.00
|+2.21%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|103.4
|+2.22
|+2.19%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|93.25
|+2.00
|+2.19%
|Giddings •2 days
|87.00
|+2.00
|+2.35%
|ANS West Coast •1 min
|104.1
|-1.54
|-1.46%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|91.35
|+2.00
|+2.24%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|95.30
|+2.00
|+2.14%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|95.30
|+2.00
|+2.14%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|93.25
|+2.00
|+2.19%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|87.00
|+2.00
|+2.35%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|106.2
|+1.35
|+1.29%
Rosneft Begins Arctic Oil Terminal Construction
Russian gas flows via Nord…
Crude oil prices fell on…
RFE/RL staff
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
Russia says it will quit the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 to focus on building its own project in outer space at a time of heightened tensions between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 26, Yuri Borisov, who Putin appointed earlier this month to head Roscosmos, said Moscow will fulfill all of its obligations at the ISS before leaving.
"The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," Borisov said.
The announcement comes a week after the U.S. space agency NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, agreed on exchange flights to the ISS on Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets for cosmonauts, while U.S. astronauts will be able to fly to Russia's Soyuz.
Just after that deal was signed, Putin sacked Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin in favor of Borisov, who was recently dismissed as deputy prime minister.
"We will continue the piloted program in compliance with the plans already approved," Borisov said.
"The main focus going forward will be on creating a Russian orbital station," he added, noting Roscosmos would also make scientific space research a priority.
By RFE/RL
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com