Breaking News:

Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

Europe Looks To Azerbaijan To Help Ease Energy Reliance On Russia

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Related News

Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop Again As Gazprom Halts Another Turbine

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 25, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

Amid the gas turbine chapter of the Russia gas flow saga, Gazprom has halted yet another turbine at its main compressor station in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, according to Bloomberg's Javier Blas. 

Gazprom announced on Monday that not only does the Russian gas producer have trouble with a turbine currently being returned to it by Canada, but it is also now halting a second turbine at its main compressor station. The flows along Nord Stream 1 will drop starting on Wednesday to 33 mcm per day—this is a 50% drop from the current flow, and amounts to just 20% of Nord Stream 1's full capacity. 

In an earlier statement made Monday on the status of the first gas turbine that is making its way back to Russia, Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov mentioned that they "still have problems with other units." 

Russia restarted gas flows through Nord Stream 1 after routine maintenance had the pipeline down for 10 days. As of today, flows along Nord Stream 1 have recovered to 40% of the pipeline's maximum capacity. Gazprom has said that 40% limit is due to the delay in returning the turbine to Gazprom, although there is some debate whether there are actual paperwork delays with the return of the turbine or simply Gazprom dragging its feet. 

"Gazprom received from Siemens documents issued by the Canadian authorities. However, after studying the documents, Gazprom had to conclude that they do not eliminate the previously identified risks and give rise to additional questions," Gazprom's earlier statement read, adding that "the issues regarding the sanctions imposed by the EU and the UK remain unsolved for Gazprom," and that resolving this issue is "important for delivering the engine to Russia and performing urgent major repair of other turbine engines from the Portovaya CS."

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



