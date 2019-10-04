Russia Could Help India Cut Its Huge Oil Dependence  

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.87 +0.42 +0.80%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.41 +0.70 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Mars US 23 hours 52.75 -0.19 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
Urals 2 days 51.85 -2.60 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.83 +0.55 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.34 -1.10 -1.88%
Murban 2 days 59.05 -1.44 -2.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.44 -0.22 -0.44%
Basra Light 2 days 61.35 +0.05 +0.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Girassol 2 days 59.74 -0.21 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.77 +0.12 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 37.95 -0.89 -2.29%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 46.45 -0.19 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 35 days 52.85 -0.19 -0.36%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 47.80 -0.19 -0.40%
Peace Sour 22 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 22 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 47.90 +0.26 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 51.45 -0.64 -1.23%
Central Alberta 22 hours 46.60 -0.19 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 22 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.40 -0.19 -0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.88 -0.19 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 47 mins Scientists and Climate Change
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 2 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 4 hours Axis: Kremlin Hails Special Relationship With China Amid Missile System Cooperation
  • 16 hours It's the demand, Stupid
  • 15 hours Rick Perry to Resign as Energy Secretary
  • 20 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 7 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 19 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 23 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 19 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 1 day ''I Love You China''

Breaking News:

Is Nigeria Finally Ready To Cut Oil Production?

Big Oil Fights For Its Life

Big Oil Fights For Its Life

Oil majors are looking for…

False Optimism In Oil Won’t Last

False Optimism In Oil Won’t Last

News that U.S. production fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Could Help India Cut Its Huge Oil Dependence  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 04, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT india flag

Working with Russia could help India reduce its over-reliance on oil imports, India’s Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told CNBC on Friday.

“Today, India is sourcing its energy requirement from a different part [of the] world, Russia is one among the important destinations for us,” Pradhan told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit in New Delhi.

At the forum in New Delhi, Pradhan also said that “Securing affordable and sustainable energy figures in the topmost priorities for all oil consuming countries, including India, especially, in the wake of price volatility and supply stability due to the recent crisis resulting from attacks on Saudi oil processing assets.”

India, which relies on oil imports to meet 80 percent of its demand, aims to cut that reliance and has been signing deals with Russia in the energy sector in recent months and years.

Last month, Pradhan met in India with Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia’s largest oil firm, state-controlled Rosneft, to discuss Russian-Indian cooperation in the energy industries in both countries. Indian companies reaffirmed their interest in participating in developing oil and gas projects in Russia, while Rosneft, in a consortium with other foreign investors, is considering investments in doubling the refining throughput of the Vadinar Refinery in India and expanding the retail presence in India of Rosneft-participated Nayara Energy.

Apart from cooperation in the energy sector, Russia’s Rosneft also aims to boost its oil supplies to one of the fastest-growing demand centers, India.

“During the course of the visit, the parties discussed important cooperation subjects including energy security in the region in view of the recent attacks on the production and refining facilities of Saudi Aramco. A special focus was made on the increase of supplies to Indian refineries,” Rosneft said in a statement.

“The parties agreed to intensify their cooperation aimed at the strengthening of energy security in India and supplying of high-quality feedstock and crude oil products to Indian customers,” the Russian company said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chevron Vows To Cut Emissions As It Ramps Up Permian Production

Next Post

UAE To Pour $5 Billion Into Pakistani Refinery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com