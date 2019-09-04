Russia To Expand In World’s Fastest Growing Oil Market

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.11 -0.15 -0.27%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.445 +0.087 +3.69%
Mars US 2 hours 56.96 +2.32 +4.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
Urals 18 hours 54.30 -0.90 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.75 +2.21 +4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.445 +0.087 +3.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 56.83 +0.51 +0.91%
Murban 18 hours 58.62 +0.43 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.29 +2.85 +5.54%
Basra Light 18 hours 61.74 +1.98 +3.31%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.61 +2.64 +4.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Girassol 18 hours 62.63 +2.83 +4.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.24 -0.96 -2.22%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 47.94 -1.16 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 54.34 -1.16 -2.09%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 50.04 -0.31 -0.62%
Peace Sour 1 hour 47.69 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 hour 47.69 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 49.39 -0.61 -1.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 55.44 -0.26 -0.47%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.94 +0.09 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 -1.47 -2.36%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.21 +2.32 +4.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 -1.00 -2.21%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -1.16 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 4 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 26 mins Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 1 hour Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 22 hours Google Target Of New U.S. Antitrust Probe By State Attorneys General
  • 2 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 19 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Chamber of Commerce, Multinationals and Trump Haters pressure the President to close trade deal . . . They're talking to wrong person. Call Chinese Communist Sec General Xi to stop unfair trade practices.
  • 1 day Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 4 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 4 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 4 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Alt Text

Hurricane Dorian Leads To Gasoline Crisis In Florida

Hurricane Dorian is rapidly approaching…

Alt Text

World’s Largest EV Markets Faces Slowdown

EV sales in the world’s…

Alt Text

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

There is a silent transformation…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia To Expand In World’s Fastest Growing Oil Market

By Irina Slav - Sep 04, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Kozmino oil port

Russia and India are about to get a lot more intimate in the energy sector next week, when the two countries announce what’s dubbed a Far East Energy Corridor involving increased Russian exports of oil, gas, and coal to India.

The Times of India quoted India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan as saying “A joint statement of comprehensive energy co-operation will be issued. A five-year complete roadmap will be signed.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale told media, as quoted by Sputnik, that the roadmap would aim to help India diversify its energy supplies away from Middle Eastern producers.

This diversification drive is understandable. India relies on imported oil for 80 percent of its consumption—a level of dependence that is overwhelmingly concentrated in the Middle East. With growing demand for oil and heightened price volatility, India’s best option is to expand the number of suppliers to spread risks more widely.

Russia, perhaps surprisingly given its size as oil exporter, is not even in the top 10 oil suppliers to India. These are all OPEC members with the exception of the United States, at the tenth spot as of last year. Yet, according to the data, imports of crude from Russia are rising and they are rising fast. This year, after the expiry of the U.S. sanction waivers for Iranian oil clients, the rise could accelerate further.

India also has interests in developing oil and gas resources in Russia itself. Next week, when Indian officials attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in addition to the five-year roadmap on energy co-operation, they may also sign a deal for the joint development of the giant Vankor field cluster as state-owned ONGC seeks to source up to 1 million bpd of oil from Russian fields. Related: Russia Aims For Full Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts This Month

It’s not just oil that India is interested in, either. Last month, A Russian minister said Novatek was eyeing India as a major destination for the liquefied natural gas it will begin producing at its Arctic LNG 2 plant beginning in 2022 or 2023. Later the same month, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said, after his meeting with India’s Pradhan, that Indian companies were also interested in increasing their intake of Russian LNG.

India’s appetite for LNG is growing just like the appetite of its neighbor China. With prices pressured by oversupply, the country’s LNG imports during the first quarter of its fiscal 2019/2020 rose by 6.8 percent to 86 million cubic meters daily. However, Pradhan recently made it clear India was not willing to pay any price for the commodity: he said long-term contracts for LNG supplies will be reviewed to better reflect falling spot market prices.

The co-operation agreement is a win-win for Russia and India. One needs more energy commodities and the other needs markets. But the energy co-operation deal is part of a wider strategy for forging closer ties, in industry as well as in defense. For India, the strategy ensures its ability to make independent decisions as it does not rely on just one partner. For Russia, it is an element of its so-called Eastern Pivot that will see its main markets shift from West to East.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

What A Trade Deal Would Mean For Oil

Next Post

World’s Largest EV Markets Faces Slowdown
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com