Russia Could Allow Private Oil Firms To Explore Arctic Shelf

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.25 +2.31 +4.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.65 +2.39 +4.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.430 +0.072 +3.05%
Mars US 19 hours 54.64 -1.16 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
Urals 2 days 55.20 -1.10 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.64 -0.59 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.75 +2.21 +4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.430 +0.072 +3.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.32 -1.42 -2.46%
Murban 2 days 58.19 -1.08 -1.82%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.44 -0.51 -0.98%
Basra Light 2 days 59.76 -2.08 -3.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.97 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.64 -0.59 -1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.64 -0.59 -1.00%
Girassol 2 days 59.80 -0.60 -0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.52 +1.55 +3.78%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 42.24 -1.16 -2.67%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 47.94 -1.16 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 54.34 -1.16 -2.09%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 50.04 -1.16 -2.27%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.69 -1.16 -2.37%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.69 -1.16 -2.37%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 49.39 -1.16 -2.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 55.44 -1.16 -2.05%
Central Alberta 20 hours 49.94 -1.16 -2.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 -1.25 -2.42%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 -1.25 -2.75%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 -1.47 -2.36%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.89 -1.16 -2.36%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.84 -1.16 -2.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.84 -1.16 -2.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 -1.25 -2.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 -1.00 -2.21%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -1.16 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 14 mins It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 2 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 53 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 18 hours Google Target Of New U.S. Antitrust Probe By State Attorneys General
  • 21 hours Chamber of Commerce, Multinationals and Trump Haters pressure the President to close trade deal . . . They're talking to wrong person. Call Chinese Communist Sec General Xi to stop unfair trade practices.
  • 21 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 21 hours Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 20 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 14 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 7 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 1 day Explosive documentary Ties between Chinese Communist Party and Huawei.
  • 23 hours Iran in the world market

Breaking News:

Russia Could Allow Private Oil Firms To Explore Arctic Shelf

Israel, Saudi Arabia To Preempt Dialogue Between Trump & Iran

Israel, Saudi Arabia To Preempt Dialogue Between Trump & Iran

With media speculation rampant that…

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

After six decades of operating…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Could Allow Private Oil Firms To Explore Arctic Shelf

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Yamal LNG

The Russian ministry of natural resources is open to the idea that private oil and gas firms could be allowed to explore Russia’s Arctic shelf, where currently only state-held firms Rosneft and Gazprom have the right to operate, Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin told news agency TASS in an interview published on Wednesday.

Currently, it is difficult to assess how much interest the Arctic shelf could draw from private companies, given the relatively low price of oil, the minister told TASS on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

“For now, we understand very well that Russia’s Arctic zone has not been researched well enough. Of course, we would want to research it more thoroughly,” Kobylkin said.

However, the Russian government cannot afford to invest in more exploration right now because Arctic operations are very expensive, the minister noted.

“Everything that pertains to the Arctic is very expensive,” he told TASS.

“Maybe it will be feasible to open the gates as wide as possible for those who would want to participate in this. In any case, we do not risk anything here,” Kobylkin said.

Lukoil, Russia’s second largest oil producer behind Rosneft, showed interest in the Arctic in the past when oil prices were much higher, the minister said, adding that he can’t speculate what Lukoil thinks of this idea today.

The ministry of natural resources will come up with an official position in the near future on who should explore Russia’s Arctic, Kobylkin said.

Russia has plans to develop resources in the Arctic, even after U.S. sanctions stalled development, and forced western companies, including ExxonMobil, to pull out. Rosneft plans to develop an Arctic cluster of oil fields over the next five years, while Novatek, Russia’s largest private natural gas company, will receive a tax deduction of about US$600 million (40 billion rubles) from the regional budget of Yamal-Nenets and US$1.5 billion (100 billion rubles) from the federal budget to build an LNG export terminal in the autonomous region in northwestern Siberia.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil Approves $9-Bln Payout To Petrobras In Transfer-of-Rights Settlement

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com