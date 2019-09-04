Many Oil Firms Interested To Explore Norway’s Mature Areas

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.11 -0.15 -0.27%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.445 +0.087 +3.69%
Mars US 2 hours 56.96 +2.32 +4.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
Urals 18 hours 54.30 -0.90 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.75 +2.21 +4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.445 +0.087 +3.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 56.83 +0.51 +0.91%
Murban 18 hours 58.62 +0.43 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.29 +2.85 +5.54%
Basra Light 18 hours 61.74 +1.98 +3.31%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.61 +2.64 +4.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Girassol 18 hours 62.63 +2.83 +4.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.81 -0.95 -1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.24 -0.96 -2.22%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 47.94 -1.16 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 54.34 -1.16 -2.09%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 50.04 -0.31 -0.62%
Peace Sour 1 hour 47.69 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 hour 47.69 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 49.39 -0.61 -1.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 55.44 -0.26 -0.47%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.94 +0.09 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.96 -2.69 -4.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 -1.47 -2.36%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.21 +2.32 +4.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.16 +2.32 +4.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +2.25 +4.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 -1.00 -2.21%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -1.16 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 4 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 26 mins Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 1 hour Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 22 hours Google Target Of New U.S. Antitrust Probe By State Attorneys General
  • 2 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 19 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Chamber of Commerce, Multinationals and Trump Haters pressure the President to close trade deal . . . They're talking to wrong person. Call Chinese Communist Sec General Xi to stop unfair trade practices.
  • 1 day Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 4 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 4 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 4 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

After six decades of operating…

The Obvious Play For This White House Policy Change

The Obvious Play For This White House Policy Change

Buying Continental Resources may seem…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Many Oil Firms Interested To Explore Norway’s Mature Areas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Offshore Norway

A total of 33 oil companies have applied for licenses in Norway’s 2019 licensing round for exploration and development in mature areas on the country’s continental shelf, Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Wednesday.

Norway received bids in the so-called Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) round from 33 companies as of the application deadline August 27, and those companies range from international oil majors to small exploration firms, the ministry said.

Equinor, ConocoPhillips, Shell, Total, and Aker BP are among the companies that have applied, according to the list provided by the petroleum ministry. Bidders also include private equity-backed Chrysaor and Russia’s Lukoil. 

Commenting on the applications, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said in a statement:

“Most of the companies that are active on the Norwegian shelf have submitted applications in this year’s APA round. Interest in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea is comparable to APA 2018, while there is a small decline in the North Sea.”

The area in the 2019 APA round has been expanded, after the government proposed in March this year to expand the area that will be offered for oil and gas exploration in the 2019 licensing round of acreage in mature areas.

The ministry targets to award new production licenses in the announced areas in early 2020.

“Identifying more resources through exploration is vital for Norwegian employment, future value-creation and our welfare state,” Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Kjell Børge Freiberg, said.

Norway’s oil production is expected to drop this year to its lowest level since 1988, but to recover afterwards thanks to two large developments.

Production is expected to jump in 2020 through 2023, thanks to the start up later this year of Johan Sverdrup—the North Sea giant, as operator Equinor calls it.

But after Johan Sverdrup and after Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea scheduled for first oil in 2022, Norway doesn’t have major oil discoveries and projects to sustain its oil production after the middle of the 2020s.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Could Allow Private Oil Firms To Explore Arctic Shelf

Next Post

Russia Could Allow Private Oil Firms To Explore Arctic Shelf

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com