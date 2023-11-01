Russia And China Look To Speed Up Development Of New Natural Gas Route

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.84 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.13 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.20 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.483 -0.092 -2.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.202 -0.016 -0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.52 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.202 -0.016 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.48 -2.03 -2.27%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.49 -1.56 -1.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.22 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 702 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.05 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.00 -0.42 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 155 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.17 -1.29 -2.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.17 -1.29 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.42 -1.29 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.87 -1.29 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.02 -1.29 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.27 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -1.29 -1.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.60 -1.29 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.25 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Swaps Russian Crude For Saudi Oil As Discount Dwindles

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Despite the muted outlook for…

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

As China's Belt and Road…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia And China Look To Speed Up Development Of New Natural Gas Route

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 01, 2023, 9:15 AM CDT

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom is working with China to further raise Russian pipeline deliveries to the Chinese market and is discussing speeding up the start of supply via the Far Eastern route, Xie Jun, vice president at China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), said at a gas forum in Russia on Wednesday.

“Our company and PJSC Gazprom are striving to build a closer energy partnership, and are systematically accelerating implementation of the gas supply project along the Far Eastern route,” Xie Jun said, as quoted by Russian news agency Interfax.

Currently, Russia supplies gas via pipeline to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

An agreement on Power of Siberia 2 has not been reached yet, due to some sticking points including the prices at which Gazprom will deliver the gas.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is designed to ship gas from Russia’s Western Siberia Altai region to northeast China via Mongolia.

Russia could launch construction of the Mongolia section of the major natural gas pipeline to China as early as in the first quarter of 2024, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko.

The design for the Mongolian section of Power of Siberia 2, Soyuz Vostok, is expected to be approved in the first quarter of 2024 and construction could begin then, Deputy Prime Minister Abramchenko said last week, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS.

China has become a first-priority destination for the Russian state gas major Gazprom after the breakup with Europe.

The Power of Siberia was one of the biggest projects recently completed by Gazprom and the first conduit for Russian gas to China.

Earlier this year, Gazprom’s CEO Alexey Miller said that Russia could soon supply China with volumes of gas comparable with the volumes Moscow sent to Western Europe before the invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Executive Describes The U.S. Offshore Wind Industry As “Fundamentally Broken”

Next Post

U.S. Gasoline Refining Profits Tumble As Demand Weakens

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com