BP Executive Describes The U.S. Offshore Wind Industry As “Fundamentally Broken”

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.25 +2.23 +2.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.10 +2.08 +2.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.14 +2.13 +2.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.444 -0.131 -3.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.270 +0.053 +2.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.52 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.270 +0.053 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.48 -2.03 -2.27%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.49 -1.56 -1.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.22 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 701 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.05 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -0.42 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.12 -1.29 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 83.17 -1.29 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.42 -1.29 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 75.12 -1.29 -1.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 72.87 -1.29 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.87 -1.29 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.32 -1.29 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.77 -1.29 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.02 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

BP Executive Describes The U.S. Offshore Wind Industry As “Fundamentally Broken”

How Today’s Energy Bottlenecks Could Bring Down Major Governments

How Today’s Energy Bottlenecks Could Bring Down Major Governments

The global economy and energy…

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

The recent megamergers from ExxonMobil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Executive Describes The U.S. Offshore Wind Industry As “Fundamentally Broken”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2023, 7:59 AM CDT

The U.S. offshore wind industry is “fundamentally broken” and needs a reset, a clean energy executive at supermajor BP said at the FT Energy Transition summit on Wednesday.   

But the regulatory and permitting environment for the industry can be fixed, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, head of Gas and Low Carbon Energy at BP, said on the conference, as carried by Reuters.

Currently, the U.S. regulatory environment is challenging for developers due to a lack of mechanisms to adjust for inflation, permitting issues, and a lag between the signing of the power purchase agreement and the construction of the projects, according to BP’s green energy boss.

BP itself booked a pre-tax impairment charge of $540 million in the third quarter related to U.S. offshore wind projects. 

BP and Equinor’s filing to renegotiate the power purchase agreements associated with the Empire Wind 1 and 2 and Beacon Wind 1 wind farms off the coast of New York was rejected last month.

“Equinor and BP are assessing the impact of the decision on these projects and future development plans,” BP said.

Norway’s Equinor, which is BP’s partner in the ventures, recognized a $300 million impairment to its offshore wind projects on the US North East Coast following the rejection of petitions related to offtake agreements. 

“Offshore wind projects on the US Northeast Coast are negatively impacted by cost inflation and supply chain constraints. New York Public Service Commission rejected price increase petitions from Equinor and other companies and Equinor is assessing the implications for its projects,” Equinor said in its Q3 results release last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ørsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind developer, added insult to injury on Wednesday, saying it would cease the development of two offshore wind projects in the United States due to supply chain delays, higher interest rates, and changed project assumptions including tax credit monetization and the timing and likelihood of final construction permits.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shares Of The World’s Top Offshore Wind Firm Drop 20% On Scrapped U.S. Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com