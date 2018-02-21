Row Over Port Control Disrupts Russia’s Oil Product Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.14 -0.65 -1.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.73 -0.32 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.029 +1.09%
Mars US 22 hours 60.10 +0.32 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 15 hours 62.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.47 +0.73 +1.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.73 +0.25 +0.41%
Murban 2 days 65.23 +0.20 +0.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.45 -0.23 -0.38%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 +0.75 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.21 -0.60 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Girassol 2 days 65.34 -0.56 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.13 -0.25 -0.71%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.69 +0.24 +0.81%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.19 +0.24 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.79 +0.24 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.19 +0.24 +0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.04 +0.24 +0.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.74 +0.24 +0.39%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.19 +0.24 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 58.00 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 15 hours 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.85 +0.22 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.35 +0.22 +0.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.41 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 2 hours Theresa May Wants To Extend The Brexit Transition
  • 2 hours NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 5 hours Uber CEO sees commercialization of flying taxis within a decade
  • 7 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP
  • 24 hours US to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020?
  • 6 hours Ideas on demand
  • 22 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 6 hours Tesla's cloud hacked, used to mine cryptocurrency
  • 6 hours Vanadium: The Next Star in Batteries?
  • 20 mins Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 6 hours We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 11 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 13 hours Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets Green Light to Start Digging in Washington, DC
  • 21 hours Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 13 hours Saudi's IPO

Breaking News:

Koch Brothers Oppose Trump’s Gas Tax Hike

Explaining Saudi Arabia’s Oil Export Strategy

Explaining Saudi Arabia’s Oil Export Strategy

Saudi Arabia has lowered crude…

Oil Prices Diverge On Mixed Data

Oil Prices Diverge On Mixed Data

Dwindling Cushing inventories and a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Row Over Port Control Disrupts Russia’s Oil Product Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2018, 1:00 PM CST Litasco shipping

Russia’s exports of oil products from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk have been disrupted since the beginning of this month due to a conflict over the control of the port, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing four industry sources.

The port of Novorossiysk handles between 300,000 tons and 350,000 tons of oil products each month, mostly diesel and naphtha.

But oil product exports from the IPP terminal at the Novorossiysk port have been delayed since early February amid a conflict among management over the port’s control, three sources told Reuters.

Between 1,000 and 2,500 rail cars full of oil products have been stuck near the port waiting to be loaded onto oil tankers, while ships have been waiting at the harbor in Novorossiysk.

According to trading sources who spoke to Reuters, loading operations of two tankers have been canceled. These are the Andromeda tanker chartered by Litasco, the trading arm of Russia’s second-biggest oil producer Lukoil, and the Atlantas II tanker of oil trading major Trafigura.

It was not immediately clear when the Novorossiysk oil terminal loading operations would return to normal.

The Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) is one of the largest transport crossroads in southern Russia.

Related: Is Nigeria Breaking Its Promise To OPEC?

Last year crude oil shipments at Novorossiysk increased by 0.9 percent on the year to 30.7 million tons, NCSP Group—the holding group that owns the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port—said last month. The volume of oil products shipped at the Novorossiysk port declined by 6.7 percent annually to 16.7 million tons.

Total oil products shipment at Russian sea ports edged up 0.5 percent last year thanks to increase of shipments from the Tuapse refinery via the port of Tuapse on the Black Sea north of Sochi, and from the Anitipinsk and Maryisk refineries via a proprietary terminal in Murmansk, a port in northern Russia on the Barents Sea.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oiprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq, Kurdistan Nearing Agreement On Oil Dispute

Next Post

Iraq, Kurdistan Nearing Agreement On Oil Dispute

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com