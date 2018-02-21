Venezuela Rakes In $735 Million From El Petro Proceeds

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.60 -0.19 -0.31%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.99 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 +0.021 +0.79%
Mars US 18 hours 60.10 +0.32 +0.54%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 1 day 62.26 -0.02 -0.03%
Louisiana Light 1 day 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Louisiana Light 1 day 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 1 day 55.47 +0.73 +1.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 +0.021 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.73 +0.25 +0.41%
Murban 1 day 65.23 +0.20 +0.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.45 -0.23 -0.38%
Basra Light 1 day 60.32 +0.75 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.21 -0.60 -0.91%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Girassol 1 day 65.34 -0.56 -0.85%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.06 -0.32 -0.90%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 29.69 +0.24 +0.81%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.19 +0.24 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.79 +0.24 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.19 +0.24 +0.44%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.04 +0.24 +0.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.74 +0.24 +0.39%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.19 +0.24 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.85 +0.22 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.35 +0.22 +0.38%
Kansas Common 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 1 day 68.41 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP
  • 45 mins Uber CEO sees commercialization of flying taxis within a decade
  • 38 mins NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 1 hour Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 49 mins Theresa May Wants To Extend The Brexit Transition
  • 2 hours Ideas on demand
  • 2 hours Tesla's cloud hacked, used to mine cryptocurrency
  • 20 hours US to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020?
  • 2 hours Vanadium: The Next Star in Batteries?
  • 3 hours Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 18 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 2 hours We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 18 hours Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 9 hours Saudi's IPO
  • 7 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 9 hours Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets Green Light to Start Digging in Washington, DC

Breaking News:

Washington May Extend Nuclear Reactors Life By 20 Years

Alt Text

A Long-Term Threat To Colombian Oil

Hours after the ninety-day ceasefire…

Alt Text

Maduro: Venezuela Could Stop Crude Oil Sales To U.S.

Embattled President Nicolas Maduro has…

Alt Text

Venezuela To Try US Citizens & Former Citgo Executives As Traitors

Six US Citgo executives were…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuela Rakes In $735 Million From El Petro Proceeds

By Irina Slav - Feb 21, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Maduro PDVSA

Venezuela said it had generated US$735 million from the pre-sale of its cryptocurrency backed by crude oil. President Nicolas Maduro saw cryptocurrency sales as a way around Venezuela’s severe cash shortage resulting from U.S. sanctions and dropping crude oil production and prices.

The government has issued a buyer’s manual for El Petro, confirming those willing to buy some of the oil-backed cryptocurrency can use either hard currency or other cryptocurrencies. Both Venezuelan nationals and foreigners are welcome to buy Petros. Bitcoin.com, however, notes that no prices were displayed on the Etherdelta platform that Caracas is using for order placements and no orders have been matched. This, the website points out, could be the result of a technical glitch.

The pre-sale offering involved 82.4 million Petro tokens, and according to Venezuela’s Minister for University Education, Science, and Technology, traffic to the website where the tokens are sold jumped fivefold shortly after midnight Venezuelan time.

In early December, Maduro shocked analysts who follow both the country’s flirtations with default and the cryptocurrency community by announcing that Venezuela would launch the Petro cryptocurrency, backed by oil, diamonds, and gold reserves, to help the country to “advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade.” Related: 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

Last month, Maduro said that the 5 billion barrels of oil reserves at the Ayacucho block 1 in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt would back the cryptocurrency. The Petro, which Venezuela touts as the first cryptocurrency issued by a country, is promoted as a means to “boost monetary sovereignty”, while many analysts think it is just a desperate attempt to skirt U.S. financial sanctions.

Analysts also think that the Petro won’t bring real benefits either to Venezuela’s ravaged economy or to its people who suffer from shortages of basic necessities amid a hyperinflation expected at 13,000 percent this year by the IMF.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A Long-Term Threat To Colombian Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas
Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

 Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com