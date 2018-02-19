Is Nigeria Breaking Its Promise To OPEC?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.39 +0.84 +1.36%
Brent Crude 1 hour 65.67 +0.83 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.638 +0.040 +1.54%
Mars US 3 days 59.78 +0.34 +0.57%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.41 +0.32 +0.52%
Urals 18 hours 62.28 +1.58 +2.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.638 +0.040 +1.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.48 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 18 hours 65.03 +0.15 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 60.68 +0.41 +0.68%
Basra Light 5 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.81 +0.69 +1.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Girassol 18 hours 65.90 +0.83 +1.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.41 +0.32 +0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 34.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 38.67 +0.57 +1.50%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 63.57 +0.57 +0.90%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 5 days 54.17 +0.57 +1.06%
Peace Sour 5 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 5 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 55.42 +0.57 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 61.12 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 5 days 48.57 +0.57 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.63 +3.02 +5.74%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.58 +3.02 +5.34%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.13 +3.02 +5.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.50 +0.97%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.19 +0.83 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Michigan to phase out electricity production by coal by 2040
  • 3 days Court rules DOE to implement Obama efficiency rules
  • 2 days DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 5 hours Conflicts Over Natural Resources and The Environment Are Among The Greatest Challenges In 21st Century
  • 5 hours German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 3 days White House considering steel and aluminum tariffs
  • 3 days Tillerson Seeks A Deal With Erdogan On Syria
  • 2 days US to hold largest oil and gas lease sale in its history
  • 19 hours White House Not Even Close to Regulating Bitcoin Yet
  • 2 days New Rules to Phase Out Coal and Reduce Natural Gas in Canada
  • 3 days Amazon reaches $1.2 million settlement with EPA over illegal pesticide sales
  • 4 days Allegedly the Search For Aliens is Struggling Thanks to Cryptocurrency Mania
  • 6 hours Cyber-security Risks Make India Wary of Electric Cars
  • 4 hours Experts said US losing ground to China on AI
  • 3 days U.S. Bancorp hit with $613M in penalties
  • 9 hours Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy

Breaking News:

Noble Energy Announces New Deal To Supply Egypt With Israeli Gas

Alt Text

Maduro Proposes OPEC Cryptocurrency

After launching a national cryptocurrency,…

Alt Text

The U.S. Could Set 5 Energy Production Records This Year

In his first State of…

Alt Text

Venezuela’s PDVSA Faces Mass Exodus Of Workforce

PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is Nigeria Breaking Its Promise To OPEC?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 19, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Nigeria

As OPEC allies push to restrict oil output in an international attempt to bolster crude prices, Nigerian producers are heading in the opposite direction, aspiring to increase output by 250,000 more barrels a day to reach their overall goal of 2.5 million per day by 2020. Look no further than Shoreline Group, Nigeria’s third-largest independent oil producer, which intends to double their output by the end of this year alone.

Ironically, this is all happening at the same time that the Nigerian government has pledged to participate in a global pact lead by Saudi Arabia and Russia to restrict oil supply. This month the government made an official pledge to keep output under 1.8 million barrels a day in 2018. Meanwhile, as Nigerian oil minister Emmanuel Kachikwu makes his lofty promises to OPEC, the nation’s crude output is at its highest level in more than two years.

In January, Nigeria produced an average of 1.93 million barrels per day, well above the promised 1.8 million. On top of this figure, the nation is set to start up production in a new large-scale oil field by the end of the year, their first in half a decade. The new offshore Egina oil field will has a production capacity of 200,000 bpd. Clearly, Nigerian producers show no sign of heeding their own oil minister’s calls.

While Nigerian government officials say one thing and independent producers are doing the opposite, the rest of the oil-producing world is looking nervously on, hoping that other countries won’t begin to follow Nigeria’s lead and ramp up their own production, causing the tenuous OPEC deal to fall apart. Related: OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

Unfortunately for investors, there’s a chance that the dissolution of the pact is exactly what will come to pass. Iraq is investing in infrastructure to boost their production capacity, Iran’s oil minister has hinted at increased output, and Angola will be able to add 250,000 barrels to their daily production by the end of the year, when a large new oil field is due to begin production. Additionally, while Russia pledged to stand with OPEC, late last year the country’s producers dramatically ramped up output just before they were due to renew their production-curbing deal with the cartel.

The Nigerian oil producers’ plan to dramatically increase output not only flies in the face of OPEC’s internationally supported output-curbing pact, but it could also massively backfire for the developing nation as some of their biggest importers back off their consumption of Nigerian oil. In their 2018 World Energy Outlook, the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that the U.S. will become a net energy exporter by 2022, and part of this plan is halting all crude imports from Nigeria in the next four years. This is an additional blow to America’s already-reduced imports from Nigeria starting in 2012, when U.S. shale production took off. At the same time India, the largest importer of Nigerian crude, reduced its own imports in the last year, shifting a large part of their demand to U.S. oil.

As long as the Nigerian government continues to say one thing publicly and allow the nation’s oil companies to do exactly the opposite, they could be setting themselves up for major economic and diplomatic issues down the road. Should they continue their path of contributing to the global glut, allowing oil prices to remain low, breaking pacts, fostering mistrust with economic superpowers, and ramping up production just as the nation’s biggest importers fall back, no one will be surprised if the next few years are tough for Nigerian oil.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is The Yamal LNG Project Overhyped?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas
Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

 Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

 OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

 The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 NYC Mayor Wants Big Oil Dead

NYC Mayor Wants Big Oil Dead
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com