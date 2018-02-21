Iraq, Kurdistan Nearing Agreement On Oil Dispute

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.14 -0.65 -1.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.73 -0.32 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.029 +1.09%
Mars US 22 hours 60.10 +0.32 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 15 hours 62.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.47 +0.73 +1.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.73 +0.25 +0.41%
Murban 2 days 65.23 +0.20 +0.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.45 -0.23 -0.38%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 +0.75 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.21 -0.60 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Girassol 2 days 65.34 -0.56 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.13 -0.25 -0.71%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.69 +0.24 +0.81%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.19 +0.24 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.79 +0.24 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.19 +0.24 +0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.04 +0.24 +0.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.74 +0.24 +0.39%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.19 +0.24 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 58.00 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 15 hours 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.85 +0.22 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.35 +0.22 +0.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.41 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 2 hours Theresa May Wants To Extend The Brexit Transition
  • 2 hours NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 5 hours Uber CEO sees commercialization of flying taxis within a decade
  • 7 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP
  • 24 hours US to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020?
  • 6 hours Ideas on demand
  • 22 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 6 hours Tesla's cloud hacked, used to mine cryptocurrency
  • 6 hours Vanadium: The Next Star in Batteries?
  • 20 mins Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 6 hours We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 11 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 13 hours Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets Green Light to Start Digging in Washington, DC
  • 21 hours Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 13 hours Saudi's IPO

Breaking News:

Koch Brothers Oppose Trump’s Gas Tax Hike

The Dollar Decides The Fate Of Oil Markets… For Now

The Dollar Decides The Fate Of Oil Markets… For Now

Markets remained volatile, but oil…

Russia May Feel Pinch From Oil Cut Deal This Year

Russia May Feel Pinch From Oil Cut Deal This Year

Russia’s central bank warned that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq, Kurdistan Nearing Agreement On Oil Dispute

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Oil

Iraq and the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan are close to settling their dispute over oil exports and oil revenue sharing, according to an Iraqi oil ministry official.

Exports from Kirkuk were halted after Iraq’s federal army regained control over the oil fields in the area. Baghdad—which never recognized the legitimacy of the Kurdistan independence referendum at end-September 2017—moved in October to take control over the oil-rich area around Kirkuk. 

In mid-October, Iraqi government forces seized the oil fields around Kirkuk, which had been under Kurdish control since 2014. The military maneuver knocked some 350,000 bpd of crude oil production offline and led to oil prices spiking on concerns of unstable supply from the region.

To compensate for lower exports in the north, Iraq has boosted its exports from the south, and has increased the export capacity of its southern ports to 4.6 million bpd.

Talks between Baghdad and the Kurds have made good progress regarding the oil revenue sharing and exports, Kurdish-run BasNews quoted Iraqi oil ministry spokesperson Assem Jihad as saying on Wednesday.

“An agreement has become closer,” especially after recent meetings between Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, the media outlet quoted Jihad as saying.

Related: 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

The Iraqi government wants to export oil from the province, regardless of whether it will do it through Iran or Turkey, the oil ministry official said.

Iraq plans to start exporting 60,000 bpd of crude oil from Kirkuk to an Iranian refinery under a swap deal, and earlier this month Iraqi security forces started clearing the area along the oil route to Iran.

In addition, Iraq’s oil minister Jabbar al-Luiebi is set to visit Turkey this week to discuss the resumption of oil exports via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan line to the Turkish port Ceyhan on the Mediterranean.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Swiss Watchdog Probes Banks In PDVSA Graft Case

Next Post

Row Over Port Control Disrupts Russia’s Oil Product Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com