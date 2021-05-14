Rosneft Swings BackTo Profit In Q1 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.43 +1.61 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.76 +1.71 +2.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.968 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.039 +0.038 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 +0.032 +1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 +0.032 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 3 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.17 -2.26 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 59.62 -2.26 -3.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.62 -2.26 -3.48%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.85 +0.37 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -2.25 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.16 -2.26 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 9 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours .
  • 4 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 2 days 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows

Breaking News:

UK Climate Boss: World Must End Coal To Save Planet

The ESG Bubble Has Finally Burst

The ESG Bubble Has Finally Burst

The clean energy and ESG…

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Are Finally Progressing

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Are Finally Progressing

The signatories to the so-called…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Swings BackTo Profit In Q1 2021

By Irina Slav - May 14, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Rosneft reported a net profit of $2 billion (149 billion rubles) for the first quarter of the year, up from a loss of $2.11 billion (156 billion rubles) for the first quarter of 2020, also boasting increased free cash flow and lower debt.

Free cash flow, the company said, rose 2.6-fold from the final quarter of 2020 to $2.57 billion (190 billion rubles), and debt fell to $2.9 billion.

Upstream operating costs were reduced to a minimum of $2.6 per barrel of oil equivalent, Rosneft also said.

““Rosneft” continued to work on the implementation of strategically important projects, including “Vostok Oil” project, which guarantees the Company the stability of production and profit levels in the long term and provides a significant competitive advantage,” chief executive Igor Sechin said. ““Rosneft” also demonstrates its determination in the energy transition, consistently increasing the share of gas in the production of hydrocarbons.”

The Vostok Oil mega project in Siberia, which includes the Vankor and Payakha clusters, has resources estimated at 44 billion barrels. All those clusters are close to the Northern Sea Route that Rosneft wants to use to ship oil to Europe and Asia.

The project will make up the backbone of Russia’s future oil production, tapping into 5 billion tons of oil to yield 50 million tons by 2024 and 100 million tons by the end of the decade. The development of Vostok Oil over its lifetime is estimated at some $170 billion.

Because of the massive cost of Vostok Oil’s development, Rosneft has been looking for foreign partners. Commodity trading major Trafigura said last December it had acquired a 10-percent stake in the project, getting access to high-quality crude oil resources from a major new onshore oil-producing region in Siberia’s Taymyr province.

Reports from January had it that the Russian state giant was also negotiating with Trafigura’s peers—Gunvor, Glencore, and Vitol—to also participate in the project. Vostok Oil has been touted by Rosneft’s Igor Sechin as one of the company’s “large projects which are low cost, high-margin, with high-quality resources and a low carbon footprint.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Louisiana's Democrat Governor Urges Washington To Resume Oil Leases

Next Post

China Cracks Down On Tax Loopholes In Blending Fuels Imports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com