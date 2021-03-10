Rosneft Set To Sell Assets To Focus On Flagship Vostok Oil Project

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.65 +0.64 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.10 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.030 +1.13%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 64.26 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.081 +0.031 +1.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.66 -1.74 -2.70%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.030 +1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 66.43 -1.70 -2.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 67.01 -1.86 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.44 -1.40 -2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.44 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 67.11 -1.35 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.47 -1.21 -1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.89 -0.49 -0.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 53.01 -1.04 -1.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 66.21 -1.04 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 54.25 -1.00 -1.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.15 -1.03 -1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.96 -1.04 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -2.00 -3.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.40 -2.08 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 11 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 10 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 21 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Production Could Stabilize Under New Unity Government

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

Oil Rally Continues As OPEC+ Leaves Production Levels Unchanged

Oil Rally Continues As OPEC+ Leaves Production Levels Unchanged

Oil prices extended Thursday’s 5-percent…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Set To Sell Assets To Focus On Flagship Vostok Oil Project

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

Russia’s state-owned heavyweight Rosneft plans to sell three southern oil field assets to focus its resources on developing its Vostok Oil project in Eastern Siberia, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The assets in question are Stavropolneftegaz, Ingushneft, and Dagneft, which together produce about a million tons of crude annually, the Reuters source said. This compares with a total output of 205 million tons for Rosneft.

Vostok Oil, in Russia’s Far East, comprises several groups of oil fields holding an estimated 44 billion barrels of oil. Work on the project began in January this year. The total cost of its development has been estimated at $170 billion over the lifetime of the fields. The project is expected to create 400,000 jobs and involve building 15 new industrial towns and 800 km of new pipelines.

Because of the massive cost of Vostok Oil’s development, Rosneft has been looking for foreign partners. Commodity trading major Trafigura said last December it had acquired a 10-percent stake in the project, getting access to high-quality crude oil resources from a major new onshore oil-producing region in Siberia’s Taymyr province.

Reports from January had it that the Russian state giant was also negotiating with Trafigura’s peers—Gunvor, Glencore, and Vitol—to also participate in the project. Vostok Oil has been touted by Rosneft’s Igor Sechin as one of the company’s “large projects which are low cost, high-margin, with high-quality resources and a low carbon footprint.”

Vostok Oil is scheduled to be pumping some 600,000 bpd by 2024, or a total of 30 million tons by that year. According to plans, this should rise to 50 million tons during the second phase of the project, or 1 million bpd, and 100 million tons during its third phase, or 2 million barrels daily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brent-Priced Oil Flows To Asia Set To Slump

Next Post

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com