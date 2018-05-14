Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 5 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 22 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 22 hours 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 22 hours 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 22 hours 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 50.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 55.65 +4.79 +9.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.10 -1.76 -2.48%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.80 -0.66 -0.92%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.95 +0.09 +0.14%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.55 +1.19 +2.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.55 +1.19 +2.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 63.20 -0.16 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 67.85 -1.26 -1.82%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.50 -0.36 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 22 hours 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 6 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 4 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 6 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 11 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 10 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 56 mins Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 10 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 9 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 2 days Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 10 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 20 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.

Breaking News:

Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

Erdogan: Cyprus Oil Drilling Is A Security Threat To East Mediterranean

Erdogan: Cyprus Oil Drilling Is A Security Threat To East Mediterranean

Turkish President Erdogan said that…

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

The trajectory of oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Rosneft storage

Russia’s largest oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft, reported on Monday a sevenfold jump in its net profit for Q1 2018, on the back of significantly higher oil prices compared to the same period of 2017.

Rosneft’s net income soared to US$1.3 billion (81 billion Russian rubles), more than seven times higher compared to Q1 2017, and exceeding a Reuters forecast of US$1.25 billion (76.8 billion rubles).

Revenues at Rosneft jumped by 22.1 percent on the year, to US$28 billion (1.722 trillion rubles), driven by higher oil prices and sales channel optimizations despite a 1.2-percent decline in average daily liquids production that was constrained by Russia’s commitment in the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut pact, Rosneft said.

The average price of the Urals crude grade was US$65.20 in the first quarter this year, up from US$60.50 in Q4 2017, and up from the Q1 2017 average price of US$52.30, Rosneft’s financials show.

Spare capacity at the company exceeded 100,000 bpd at the end of the first quarter this year.

Free cash flow in rubles jumped threefold compared to Q4 2017 and increased by 40.6 percent from Q1 2017.

Related: OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

On the conference call, Rosneft’s First Vice President for Economics and Finance, Pavel Fyodorov, said that the company would reveal details of its planned share buyback in June this year.

Earlier this month, Rosneft said that its management was proposing a share buyback program of US$2 billion in the period 2018 to 2020, as part of its strategy to boost shareholder returns. Rosneft plans to finance the medium-term buy-back plan with organic free cash flow generation and divestments of non-core assets, the company said, adding that the execution of the share repurchase program would start in the second quarter this year, pending receipt of customary corporate approvals.

As part of the plan to boost shareholder returns, Rosneft also plans to carry out a strategic review of its asset portfolio focused on decreasing the share of tail and non-core assets, “the disposal of which should provide incremental net cash flow to the shareholders.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Musk’s ‘Short Burn’ Promise May Fall Short Amid Tesla Executive Exodus

Next Post

Musk’s ‘Short Burn’ Promise May Fall Short Amid Tesla Executive Exodus

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com