Rosneft Could Be The Key To Iraq-Kurdistan Oil Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.65 +0.08 +0.13%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.62 +0.08 +0.12%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.708 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 3 hours 61.47 +1.37 +2.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 20 hours 61.52 +0.95 +1.57%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.708 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 61.23 +1.10 +1.83%
Murban 20 hours 64.58 +1.10 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 61.06 +1.65 +2.78%
Basra Light 20 hours 60.88 +1.20 +2.01%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.53 +1.64 +2.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Girassol 20 hours 65.96 +1.65 +2.57%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Giddings 20 hours 52.75 +1.25 +2.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.52 +1.32 +2.39%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.47 +1.32 +2.23%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.47 +1.32 +2.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.02 +1.32 +2.29%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 1 hour Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 2 hours Ford To Temporarily Layoff About 2,000 Hourly Employees At Michigan
  • 12 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 9 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 1 day Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 46 mins Former Opel CEO Buys Tesla and BMW i3 After Trying to Make His Company go All-electric
  • 11 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 11 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 1 hour Transhumanism Anyone?
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 15 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping
  • 3 days Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 2 days India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!

Breaking News:

Supermajors Showing Interest In Greek Oil And Gas

Where Do Oil Markets Go After The OPEC Deal?

Where Do Oil Markets Go After The OPEC Deal?

The OPEC deal has single…

OPEC Looks To Dial Back Production Cuts

OPEC Looks To Dial Back Production Cuts

OPEC is eyeing an exit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Could Be The Key To Iraq-Kurdistan Oil Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Kirkuk

Russian oil giant Rosneft could be the key in the talks between the Iraqi government and Kurdistan for the full resumption of oil exports from the semi-autonomous region, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two industry sources involved in the talks, in what is the latest sign of Russia’s growing influence over the Middle East oil scene.  

After Kurdistan’s independence referendum opposed by Baghdad, Iraqi federal forces seized in October the oil fields around Kirkuk, which had been under Kurdish control since 2014.

Last week, the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil agreed to a tentative deal to restart full oil flows from Kurdistan, but little details about the deal were announced. Iraq and Kurdistan have yet to settle their dispute over oil revenue sharing, who will pay Kurdistan’s debts, and how much money Iraq will transfer to Kurdistan from its national budget.

According to Reuters’ sources, the KRG has set two conditions for resuming full exports and transfering the oil revenue to Iraq’s central government—that some of the crude oil is not exported and kept for local refining and that Baghdad pays pumping tariffs to Rosneft.

“Erbil offered a quick-fix solution and has written to Baghdad but has yet to hear a final answer,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Related: Shale Boom Could Create A Refining Bottleneck

Just days before the Kurdistan referendum last September, Rosneft said that it would look into the opportunity to build a US$1-billion pipeline for bringing gas from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey. Rosneft—led by Vladimir Putin’s close ally Igor Sechin—has been intensifying links and deals with Kurdistan worth billions of U.S. dollars.

According to sources in Kurdistan who spoke to Reuters, the semi-autonomous region has lost almost US$3 billion in oil revenues since the Iraqi federal government seized the oilfields in Kirkuk.   

According to Reuters sources in both Baghdad and Erbil, it is unlikely that the two sides will reach a lasting agreement on oil before the parliamentary elections in Iraq on May 12.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Navy Boosts Mediterranean Presence As Exxon Set To Explore Offshore Cyprus

Next Post

EU Can’t Extend Gas Market Regulation To Nord Stream 2

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com