Rosneft CEO: The Price Of Russia’s Flagship Oil Will Now Be Set By Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.78 +1.67 +2.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.68 +1.69 +2.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.97 +1.30 +1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.460 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.433 +0.059 +2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.433 +0.059 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.56 -1.54 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.28 -1.46 -1.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.24 -1.79 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 434 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.60 -1.41 -1.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.52 -1.45 -1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.86 +0.72 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 76.26 +0.72 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 74.51 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 71.66 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 68.36 +0.72 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 68.36 +0.72 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 69.66 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.61 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 67.96 +0.72 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 33 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 15 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Earthquakes Cause Severe Damage To Turkey’s Energy Infrastructure

Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Glory Days?

Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Glory Days?

While American shale production isn’t…

EU’s Nat Gas Cuts Likely To Spill Into Next Year

EU’s Nat Gas Cuts Likely To Spill Into Next Year

Gas consumption cuts in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft CEO: The Price Of Russia’s Flagship Oil Will Now Be Set By Asia

By Irina Slav - Feb 07, 2023, 12:56 AM CST

The price of Russia’s flagship Urals oil blend is no longer set by Europe but by Asia, which has become the largest market for the commodity, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said at the India Energy Week.

"If Russian oil does not enter the European market, then there is no reference price. Reference prices will be formed where oil volumes actually go," Sechin said, as quoted by Reuters.

"As it's scripted in Ecclesiastes: what is crooked cannot be straightened; what is lacking cannot be counted," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Union imposed an embargo on most seaborne Russian crude oil imports in December as part of its sanction push against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The EU also set, together with the G7, a price cap for Russian crude oil shipments to other countries in a bid to stymie the Kremlin’s oil revenues further.

The embargo and the price cap have widened the discount of Urals to Brent crude, making it attractive for buyers from China and India. In a matter of months, even before the December embargo went into effect, most of the Russian oil that used to go to Europe, had been redirected to the two Asian powerhouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Reuters calculations, some 70 percent of the Urals cargoes loaded last month went to India. Russia has become India’s largest supplier of crude oil.

Yet the two Asian majors are not just buying Urals. The prices of two other popular Russian blends—ESPO and Sokol—have been trading at above $70 per barrel recently. At the time of writing, ESPO had slipped below $70 but Sokol was above the threshold which is $10 per barrel above the EU/G7 price cap.

Urals, at the same time, averaged $49.48 per barrel in January, according to Finance Ministry data cited by Reuters. This was 42 percent cheaper than its price for January 2022.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Neo-Nazis Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Energy Grid

Next Post

India Looks To Boost Natural Gas Consumption With Long-Term LNG Deals

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com