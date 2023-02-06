Neo-Nazis Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Energy Grid

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.39 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.24 +1.30 +1.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.37 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.481 +0.071 +2.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 +0.062 +2.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 3 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 +0.062 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 15 hours 77.56 -1.54 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 15 hours 79.28 -1.46 -1.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 434 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 53 mins Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Breaking News:

Neo-Nazis Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Energy Grid

Georgia Is Walking A Fine Line Between The West And Russia

Georgia Is Walking A Fine Line Between The West And Russia

As the Georgian government entertains…

China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges

China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges

The aluminum market is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Neo-Nazis Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Energy Grid

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 06, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

Federal authorities have arrested and charged a neo-Nazi man and a woman from Maryland for plotting to attack Baltimore-area electrical substations.

Brandon Clint Russell, 27, and Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, conspired to attack the substations and take out power to parts of the city in what prosecutors said was intended to be “furtherance of Russell’s racially or ethnically motivated extremist beliefs”.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron in a statement said, “This planned attack threatened lives and would have left thousands of Marylanders in the cold and dark.”

According to the FBI, as cited by CNN, the pair “conspired to inflict maximum harm on the power grid. “The accused were not just talking, but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals.”

At the time of his arrest, Russell–an admitted neo-Nazi–had already been facing a federal conviction related to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

This is not the first time Russell’s name has come up in relation to potential domestic terrorism targeting the country’s electrical grid. In 2017, an FBI investigation into the murder of two of Russell’s roommates in Orlando, Florida, revealed that he was conspiring to attack Florida energy facilities. Devon Arthurs, one of Russell’s roommates in Florida, murdered two other roommates who had made fun of him for converting from neo-Nazism to Islam.

Domestic terrorism targeting energy infrastructure is on the rise in the United States. Late last year, two power substations in North Carolina were attacked by gunfire, knocking tens of thousands of people off the grid for almost a week. It was just the latest incident that has prompted energy experts to warn about an uptick in energy-related attacks by domestic extremist groups.

Last year, there were 25 physical attacks on energy facilities in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Russian Fiscal Budget Shows 35% Decline For January

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com