Rising Geopolitical Risk Puts Oil Prices on Course for a Weekly Gain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 74.38 +0.30 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.34 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.71 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 -0.050 -1.85%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.187 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 77 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.187 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.79 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.34 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Houthis Target U.S.-Owned Tanker in Red Sea

The World’s Top 50 Power-Hungry Data Center Markets

The World’s Top 50 Power-Hungry Data Center Markets

Northern Virginia, Beijing, and London…

Geopolitical Risk Is Rising Once Again

Geopolitical Risk Is Rising Once Again

Geopolitical risk is on the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rising Geopolitical Risk Puts Oil Prices on Course for a Weekly Gain

By Irina Slav - Jan 19, 2024, 1:41 AM CST

Crude oil prices were set to close with a gain this week as the risk of escalation in the Middle East remains elevated, OPEC expects strong oil demand this year, and U.S. inventories fall.

Propped up by these factors, the benchmark made some gains earlier this week, tempered, however, by the International Energy Agency’s latest oil market report that predicted solid supply this year, even as the IEA revised its demand projection upwards.

The gains led some commentators to suggest oil could close this week at the highest in three weeks—yet another illustration of how tough the market environment has become for oil bulls despite an abundance of otherwise bullish events.

However, these have been offset by now chronic worry about economic growth, specifically in China, and central bank monetary policy. Even the substantial production outage in North Dakota this week failed to have any palpable impact on prices—until the Energy Information Administration released its inventory report.

“It could be the US crude stock draws that finally forced the market to price in the Bakken outages and, by extension, ascribe a bit more risk premium to the Middle East crisis too,” Vandana Hari from Vanda Insights told Bloomberg. She noted that if there was “an incident [in the Red Sea] that causes major damage to life and property, at sea or on land, may become the tipping point.”

“The turmoil in the Mideast has kicked up freight and insurance rates appreciably but (has) not yet affected total global oil supply other than delaying shipments toward Europe and other regions,” Jim Ritterbusch, the president of Ritterbusch and Associates, told Reuters.

These delays, however, are causing higher costs, and the diversion of traffic from the Red Sea will drive higher fuel demand for the longer journey around Africa. This additional demand has yet to be factored in by oil traders.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

Next Post

The UK Exports 80% of Its Crude Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com