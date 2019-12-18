Revealed: The Chemical That Caused Russia's Oil Contamination Crisis

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.84 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 2 hours 62.03 -0.01 -0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.48 +0.26 +0.39%
Urals 19 hours 58.00 +0.45 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.03 +0.60 +1.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 66.56 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 19 hours 68.17 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.24 +0.14 +0.24%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.30 +0.03 +0.04%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.41 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 19 hours 68.09 -0.05 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.48 +0.26 +0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.37 +3.41 +9.75%
Canadian Condensate 120 days 54.87 +0.66 +1.22%
Premium Synthetic 110 days 61.27 +0.66 +1.09%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 53.27 +0.66 +1.25%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 52.37 -0.34 -0.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 57.87 +0.66 +1.15%
Central Alberta 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 97 days 67.00 +0.30 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.88 -0.01 -0.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.83 -0.01 -0.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.83 -0.01 -0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.75 +1.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.17 +0.73 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 20 mins Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 2 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 8 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 22 hours Tories on course to win majority
  • 9 hours Natural Gas
  • 19 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Why Oil Majors May Never Return To Canada's Arctic

Iraq’s 550,000 Bpd Oil Deal Is In Jeopardy

Iraq’s 550,000 Bpd Oil Deal Is In Jeopardy

Iraq’s oil for budget deal…

Could Low Energy Growth Lead To A Recession?

Could Low Energy Growth Lead To A Recession?

The relationship between the energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Revealed: The Chemical That Caused Russia's Oil Contamination Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 18, 2019, 1:30 PM CST Pipeline

A highly toxic and possibly illegally traded chemical substance was the main culprit in the crisis with contaminated oil, which had Russia interrupt oil flows on its Druzhba pipeline to Europe for around two months this spring, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting the results of three different tests.

At the end of April, Russia halted supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline to several European countries due to a contamination issue, which the Russians said was deliberate.    

Russia said at the time that the oil was contaminated with organic chlorine, a substance used in oil production to boost output but dangerous in high amounts for refining equipment. The amounts of the chemical were found to be at levels much higher than the maximum allowable amount.  

A month after the crisis started, supplies were not restored and analysts and traders were saying the progress in restarting oil flows was very slow while costs could be very high, despite Russia’s assurances that clean oil would resume flowing through the pipeline westward to Europe in the second half of May. 

Supplies were restored only in early July, while Russia continues its investigation into how the oil was contaminated.

Now three separate tests—one from the Russian state laboratory in Moscow, one from a European refiner and one from an international oil trading company—showed one and the same chemical as the substance that had contaminated the oil, sources with knowledge of the results told Reuters.

This is carbon tetrachloride, which is used for manufacturing other chemicals.

Related: IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

Carbon tetrachloride is part of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which all countries have signed to phase out chemicals depleting the ozone layer.

Production of the substance is heavily controlled, and Russia has two plants that are allowed to make carbon tetrachloride.

The fact that the compound was found during the tests of the contaminated pipeline oil flow suggests that Russia hasn’t eradicated the illegal trade of carbon tetrachloride, oil industry sources told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Will 2020 Be A Turning Point For Canadian Oil?

Next Post

Norway Names Controversial Climate Change Skeptic As New Oil Minister

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com