Norway Names Controversial Climate Change Skeptic As New Oil Minister

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.84 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 2 hours 62.03 -0.01 -0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.48 +0.26 +0.39%
Urals 19 hours 58.00 +0.45 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.03 +0.60 +1.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 66.56 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 19 hours 68.17 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.24 +0.14 +0.24%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.30 +0.03 +0.04%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.41 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.37 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 19 hours 68.09 -0.05 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.48 +0.26 +0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.37 +3.41 +9.75%
Canadian Condensate 120 days 54.87 +0.66 +1.22%
Premium Synthetic 110 days 61.27 +0.66 +1.09%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 53.27 +0.66 +1.25%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 52.37 -0.34 -0.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 57.87 +0.66 +1.15%
Central Alberta 2 hours 50.87 +0.66 +1.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.88 +0.67 +1.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 97 days 67.00 +0.30 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.88 -0.01 -0.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.83 -0.01 -0.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.83 -0.01 -0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.75 +1.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.17 +0.73 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 20 mins Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 2 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 2 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 8 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 22 hours Tories on course to win majority
  • 9 hours Natural Gas
  • 19 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Why Oil Majors May Never Return To Canada's Arctic

Iran Holds End Of Year Fire Sale For Crude Oil

Iran Holds End Of Year Fire Sale For Crude Oil

Iran’s state-run oil company, the…

It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

Natural gas prices plunged last…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Names Controversial Climate Change Skeptic As New Oil Minister

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 18, 2019, 3:30 PM CST Norway offshore

Norway appointed on Wednesday a skeptic on wind power and climate change as its new oil minister who will oversee oil and gas drilling and wind turbine installations on and offshore Western Europe’s largest oil producer.

Sylvi Listhaug of the right-wing Progress Party was appointed Minister of Petroleum and Energy on Wednesday, replacing Kjell-Børge Freiberg who was “honourably discharged from his office,” the Norwegian government said.

Listhaug is taking over one of the most important ministries which oversees one of Norway’s top exports—oil and gas—as well as the government’s majority stake in energy giant Equinor. The new appointment comes as political parties in Norway debate about how far into the Arctic they should allow oil and gas drilling.

While Norway’s oil policies are not expected to dramatically change under the new minister who is of the same party as the previous head of the petroleum ministry, Listhaug comes into office with a baggage of some controversial statements in the past regarding wind turbines and climate change.

In an interview with Norway’s VG outlet back in 2011, Listhaug said that “it has not been proven that human CO2 emissions cause climate change. It is mostly an excuse for imposing more taxes.”

Then in August this year, the new oil minister told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that Norway does not need wind power, and referred to wind turbines as “white monsters.”

In Norway, hydropower accounts for 95 percent of electricity production, while thermal power production and wind power represent 2.4 percent and 2.6 percent of electricity production, respectively, according to Statistics Norway.

Earlier this year, public opposition forced the Norwegian government to scrap plans for large-scale onshore wind power development.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate was quoted as saying that the plan received 5,000 responses from the public and most of these “were critical from private individuals who do not want wind power in their municipality.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Revealed: The Chemical That Caused Russia's Oil Contamination Crisis

Next Post

Why Oil Majors May Never Return To Canada's Arctic

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com