Reuters: Exxon Tries To Block Investor Push For Emission Reduction

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 55.48 -1.78 -3.11%
Brent Crude 29 mins 64.91 -2.34 -3.48%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Mars US 14 mins 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 17 hours 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.22 -0.45 -0.75%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.23 +0.19 +0.28%
Murban 4 days 68.29 -0.09 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.56 -0.05 -0.08%
Basra Light 4 days 69.57 -0.30 -0.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 4 days 67.98 +0.03 +0.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.52 -1.98 -4.45%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.91 +0.30 +0.67%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 54.01 +0.30 +0.56%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.91 +0.30 +0.53%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.26 +0.30 +0.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.51 +0.30 +0.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.26 +0.30 +0.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 5 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.36 +0.40 +0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 min Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 hour Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 4 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 4 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 2 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 23 mins The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 5 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 2 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 7 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 14 hours Wind Woes in Europe

Breaking News:

Marathon Oil Exits UK North Sea In Continued Focus On U.S. Shale

Amazon To Invest In Electric Pickups, SUVs

Amazon To Invest In Electric Pickups, SUVs

Amazon was inspired by electric…

Shell Sees Global LNG Trade Spiking This Year

Shell Sees Global LNG Trade Spiking This Year

As more countries begin to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Reuters: Exxon Tries To Block Investor Push For Emission Reduction

By Irina Slav - Feb 25, 2019, 11:00 AM CST Exxon beaumont

Exxon is trying to block an investor initiative seeking to force the supermajor to commit to a reduction in harmful emissions, two of these investors told Reuters. The company, the Financial Times reported earlier, had written to the Securities and Exchange Commission calling the investor initiative misleading and saying it was trying to “micro-manage” the business.

The investors whose spokespeople talked to Reuters about Exxon’s letter to SEC were the endowment fund of the Church of England and the New York State pension fund.

“Trying to strike out a shareholder proposal from institutional investors with a fiduciary responsibility to manage climate risk is an outdated reflex,” an official for the Church of England fund said in a statement.

“Exxon is trying to deny shareholders’ right to vote on a significant climate risk concern,” the New York State Comptroller and manager of the state’s pension fund, Thomas DiNapoli, said. DiNapoli is at the helm of the investor group insisting on Exxon pledging to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Financial Times, which reported on Exxon’s letter earlier on Sunday, quoted another shareholder in the company, the state employee pension fund of California, as saying the issue should be discussed with shareholders rather than Exxon going to thevSEC for help. “The SEC should not be in the role of muffler to important debate,” Calpers said in a statement. The fund is also part of the shareholder group that is pressing Exxon for commitments in the emissions reduction area.

Exxon is not the only supermajor that is being targeted by shareholders to do more about climate change. Shell and BP have already made pledges along the lines of more transparent emissions reporting and commitments to reduce these substantially in the coming years. Chances are Exxon will be forced to join the group as the investors pushing for a change manage a combined US$1.9 trillion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UAE Light Crude Continues To Trade At A Discount

Next Post

Vitol Sees Higher Oil Prices As Heavy Crude Supply Shrinks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com