Reuters Claims OPEC Facing Significant Market Share Loss

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.19 +0.42 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.64 +0.49 +0.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.80 +0.69 +0.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.553 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.124 +0.039 +1.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 56 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.124 +0.039 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 759 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 212 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

China Maintains Fuel Export Quotas Steady for 2024

Charting the Decade-Long Surge in Car Prices

Charting the Decade-Long Surge in Car Prices

New car prices in the…

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023

The top energy stories of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Reuters Claims OPEC Facing Significant Market Share Loss

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 29, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

OPEC could potentially face further loss of market share in early 2024 following the recent departure of  Angola, weakening demand and rising output by non-OPEC producers, Reuters claims, based on its own calculations. 

Reuters reports that OPEC’s production is set to slip below 27 million barrels per day (bpd) without Angola, good for less than 27% of the total global supply of 102 million bpd. The last time the cartel saw its market share fall to that level was at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when global oil demand fell by nearly 20%.

Earlier in December, Angola officially announced its exit from OPEC over disagreements regarding its oil production quotas. Angola’s crude output clocked in at 1.15 million barrels per day in November, a sharp decline from 1.88 million barrels per day in 2017, one year after it joined OPEC thanks in large part to under-investments in its aging, deepwater oil fields.

OPEC has managed to maintain a market share in the 30-40% range, according to Reuters. However, record shale production by the United States has cut into that deeply. U.S. oil output hit an all-time high of 13.1 million barrels per day in the current year mainly due to efficiency and productivity gains by drillers in a bid to combat low oil prices. 

Some analysts have forecast a slackening of U.S. oil output increase will slacken in the New Year, but many others view the estimates from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) as too conservative for 2024. 

OPEC believes the market share loss might only be temporary. The group has predicted that the group's global market share will come in at 40% in 2045 largely due to non-OPEC output declining from the early 2030s. 

OPEC has forecast global oil demand will hit 116 million barrels a day (bpd) by 2045, 6 million bpd higher than expected in last year's report, driven by growth demand by India, China, India, Africa and the Middle East.

India has been tipped to replace China as the main driver of global oil demand growth thanks mainly to a rapidly expanding population. Further, the country’s transition to renewable energy is expected to be much slower than China’s with the country recently backing coal-fired electricity generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Cities Ease Gasoline Car Restrictions to Boost Economy

Next Post

China Maintains Fuel Export Quotas Steady for 2024

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com