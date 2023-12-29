Chinese Cities Ease Gasoline Car Restrictions to Boost Economy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.97 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.40 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.31 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.525 -0.032 -1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.113 +0.028 +1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 56 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.113 +0.028 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 759 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 212 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Reuters Claims OPEC Facing Significant Market Share Loss

China's Low-Cost Nuclear Offer Faces Scrutiny in Kazakhstan

China's Low-Cost Nuclear Offer Faces Scrutiny in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is considering a Chinese…

Schottky Junction Electrode Revolutionizes Seawater Electrolysis

Schottky Junction Electrode Revolutionizes Seawater Electrolysis

Researchers from Gwangju Institute of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Cities Ease Gasoline Car Restrictions to Boost Economy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 29, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

The Chinese city of Hangzhou, one of several large Chinese cities that restrict licenses for new fossil fuel-powered cars to reduce pollution and traffic congestion, is easing the curbs on eligibility for car ownership in an effort to boost flailing consumer spending and the economy, business news outlet Caixin Global reports.

Hangzhou, alongside Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, has had such restrictions for nearly a decade. Hangzhou’s city authorities have been granting just 80,000 new license plates for gasoline and diesel-powered cars per year, in a lottery. To compare, in February 2023, more than 800,000 residents registered to take part in the lottery to win fewer than 5,000 license plates, Caixin notes.  

The city government started easing the restrictions this year, allowing residents who haven’t won the lottery more than 72 times to directly apply for a license plate for a gasoline or a diesel-fueled passenger vehicle.

The aim of the eased restrictions is to boost consumer spending and the economy. This year, China has had an up-and-down path to recovery from the Covid-related lockdowns that lasted nearly three years. The crisis in the real estate sector and the patchy manufacturing output recovery have weighed on the Chinese economy and its near-term prospects.

While electric vehicle (EV) sales in China continue to increase, the overall car market has been struggling, also due to the license plate limitations in big cities, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, wrote in an article early this year, Caixin noted.

Cui has called for a nationwide cancellation of the restrictions on licenses for fossil fuel-powered passenger vehicles. If the restrictions were to be lifted, China’s passenger car sales would rise by around 10 million units over five years, Cui says.

Higher gasoline and diesel sales will lead to a rise in China’s fuel demand, too.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Gives Louisiana Power to Approve Carbon Capture Projects

Next Post

Reuters Claims OPEC Facing Significant Market Share Loss

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com