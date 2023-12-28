Cheap Imports Threaten India’s Steel Sector

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.04 -1.07 -1.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.63 -1.02 -1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.61 +0.51 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.533 +0.096 +3.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.131 -0.025 -1.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 55 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.131 -0.025 -1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.17 +1.56 +2.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.56 +1.81 +2.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.51 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 758 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.43 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.82 +0.41 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 211 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.51 -1.46 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.26 -1.46 -1.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.51 -1.46 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 64.36 -1.46 -2.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.36 -1.46 -2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 63.11 -1.46 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 60.86 -1.46 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 70.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.79 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 81.58 +1.88 +2.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.65 +1.68 +2.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 +1.63 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +2.00 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.53 +2.01 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 12 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 22 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Sinopec: China's Oil Consumption Will Peak by 2030

Turbulent Times For China's Aluminum Industry

Turbulent Times For China's Aluminum Industry

Conflicting reports continue to emerge…

Russian Uranium Company Warns of Potential Export Ban

Russian Uranium Company Warns of Potential Export Ban

ussian state-owned uranium company Tenex…

The World Could Soon Face A Copper Supply Deficit

The World Could Soon Face A Copper Supply Deficit

Bloomberg points out the unexpected removal…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cheap Imports Threaten India’s Steel Sector

By Metal Miner - Dec 28, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Indian steel makers are facing increased competition from cheaper imported steel, leading to discussions with the Steel Ministry about potential solutions.
  • China and South Korea are the top exporters of finished steel to India, with imports surpassing domestic steel exports in the April-November 2023 period.
  • The Indian government is considering various measures, including safeguard actions and tariff rate quotas, to protect the domestic steel industry from unfair import competition.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal Miner

 

Imports seem to be the biggest bugbear for the Indian steel industry. Cheap steel from China, Vietnam, and several other countries flooded the domestic market for months, putting Indian steel companies at a significant disadvantage. The problem is now so severe that representatives from the steel sector and the Indian Steel Ministry met earlier this month to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, the government is conducting some stocktaking following concerns about imported steel and unfair trade advantage. 

In the December 13 meeting, steel makers apprised government officials of the continued imports of steel products from China and Vietnam despite similar quality available in India. Reports indicate that the Indian government wants to closely examine the entire situation before taking further steps.

As observed in the last few years, China tops the list of exporters of finished steel into India. During the April to October period, the country shipped 1.1 MT of the alloy, an increase of about 48% year-on-year. Common exports include cold-rolled coil or sheets, hot-rolled coil products, plates, and pipes. The second-biggest exporter of finished steel was South Korea, which also shipped 1.1 million MT during the same period.

Steel Industry Leaders Wait for Government Action

According to some reports quoting government sources, India is considering implementing safeguard measures for steel imports. Inspired by the European Union’s quota system, the goal of the measures would be to curb the sudden influx of cheaper product from abroad. Additional considerations include investigating the potential imposition of import restrictions at various ports and eliminating the lesser duty rule.

That said, eliminating the lesser duty involves revising the imposed duties. For instance, in India’s anti-dumping investigations, the lesser duty rule has been the norm. This means organizations apply the duty up to the extent of the lower value between the dumping margin and injury margin. Meanwhile, the current calculation for the injury margin involves determining the difference between the non-injurious and landed prices.

For the April-November 2023 period, India was a net steel importer, and export orders were down significantly. In fact, finished steel imports totaled 4.3 million tonnes (MT), by-passing exports of 4.0MT. India is the second largest crude steel producer in the world, and for some years, it was a net exporter. However, this year, the tables turned.  

Will the Indian Government Go in for the Tariff?

The government is also mulling an option typically considered the “weapon of choice” in such situations: tariff rate quotas. These act as an upper limit for imports into a country from exporting nations. If the exporting country adheres to the specified limit or quota when shipping goods to India, there will be minimal or zero duty imposed. However, should the exporting country exceed the designated limit, India will apply a safeguard duty or tariff.

This is similar to tariff rates imposed by the U.S., EU, and Canada, to name a few. The Indian government could also restrict steel shipments coming into select ports, though this would require additional oversight.

Are Good Times Coming for the Indian Steel Industry?

Regardless of the current situation, analysts and steel experts predict a significant upswing in steel demand in the new year. Much of it, they say, will be for TMT rebars, a major component in infrastructure development. 

None other than the Vice President of Long Products at Tata Steel, Ashish Anupam, recently forecasted a continued uptick in TMT rebar demand across various sectors, including construction, housing, and infrastructure. The prediction hinges on the continued development of new highways, flyovers, and railway lines across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s dynamic global economy, Indian steel producers continue to adapt to various market conditions and changes. It’s all part of the Indian steel industry’s drive to jockey themselves into a position to push back competition in a demanding market. 

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com