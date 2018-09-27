Renewables Share In UK’s Power Generation Hits Record High 

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.14 +0.02 +0.03%
Brent Crude 2 hours 81.38 +0.59 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 76.52 +0.65 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 +1.14 +1.42%
Urals 19 hours 78.23 +0.05 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Mexican Basket 2 days 72.32 -0.08 -0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 81.12 +2.55 +3.25%
Murban 19 hours 84.00 +2.02 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 77.09 +2.26 +3.02%
Basra Light 19 hours 82.10 +2.55 +3.21%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.30 +1.89 +2.35%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Girassol 19 hours 82.45 +2.00 +2.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 +1.14 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 55 mins 38.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.07 -0.71 -2.31%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.57 -0.71 -1.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.72 -0.71 -0.98%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.07 +1.04 +2.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.57 -0.71 -1.60%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.57 -0.71 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.57 -0.71 -1.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.07 -1.46 -2.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 44.57 -0.71 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Giddings 19 hours 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 66.07 +0.55 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 68.57 +0.55 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 -0.75 -1.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 12 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 3 hours US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 4 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 16 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours What About a High - Term: Fed's Powell Says Short-Term U.S. Recession Risks Are Not High
  • 2 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Fill The Gap In Iran’s Condensate Sales
  • 20 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 7 hours Knowledge is Power
  • 24 hours Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Advance Cushing Inventory Data
  • 171 days Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 8 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

Renewables Share In UK’s Power Generation Hits Record High 

Here’s What’s Next For Russian LNG

Here’s What’s Next For Russian LNG

Russia’s risk-averse energy sector is…

Oil Prices Rise As Rig Count Sees Minor Dip

Oil Prices Rise As Rig Count Sees Minor Dip

Oil prices rose on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Renewables Share In UK’s Power Generation Hits Record High 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Wind mills

The share of renewables in the UK’s electricity generation hit a record high in second quarter of 2018, while the share of coal in the energy mix slumped to an all-time low, UK government figures showed on Thursday.

Between April and June this year, the share of renewables hit a record 31.7 percent, driven by a new record for solar generation, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in its UK Energy Statistics for Q2 2018.

In recent years, the share of renewables in electricity generation has been rising, while fossil fuel-powered generation has been dropping, with coal plunging to a new record low in Q2 this year—just 1.6 percent, according to the department.

According to the MyGridGB tracker, so far this year as of September 27, Britain has spent 1,599 hours without coal-powered electricity, up from 233 hours without coal in 2016, and 624 hours without coal in 2017.

Government figures showed today that of the electricity generated in the UK in Q2 2018, gas accounted for 42.0 percent and nuclear generation accounted for 21.7 percent of total electricity generation.

Renewable electricity generation increased by 3 percent year on year to stand at 24.3 TWh in Q2. Renewable electricity capacity in the UK was 42.2 GW at end-June 2018, up by 10 percent, or by 3.9 GW, compared to end-June last year, with more than half of the annual capacity increase coming from offshore wind.

This summer, the National Infrastructure Commission—an independent advisory group set up in 2015 to give recommendations to the UK government—said that the UK should back renewables and support only one more nuclear plant after Hinkley Point C before 2025, because renewable energy is the safest bet for a low-cost energy system for Britain in the long term.

“Britain has a ‘golden opportunity’ to switch to greener ways of providing energy to homes and businesses without increasing bills – but only if Ministers act now to make the most of it,” the Commission said in its National Infrastructure Assessment.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

General Strike In Nigeria Not Affecting Oil Production

Next Post

General Strike In Nigeria Not Affecting Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

 Alt text

Can Millennials Save Tesla?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com